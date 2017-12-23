Panthers stomp on AP Eagles

Ellsworth was led in scoring by Drake Flom who shot eight-for-13 and tallied up 19 total points. Flom also came down with two boards and dished out two assists.

Alex Motley contributed 16 points, four steals, two blocks, and led the Panthers with five assists.

Mason Anderson, Logan Benson and Erik Lange each finished with eight points, and Anderson had a perfect shooting night — one-for-one from two-point range and two-for-two for three-pointers. Ivan Mendez also shot well and added six points to his team's win after shooting three-for-five from the field.

Logan Richards led the team in rebounds with eight, and also created two steals, two points, one block and one assist.

Senior co-captain Zach Nugent finished with five points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Logan Betthauser recorded three points, one rebound and one steal in the 17 minutes of playing time he got.

After Friday night's results, the Panthers improve to 5-2, and have now won four games in a row. Alma/Pepin is still winless, and the Eagles are now 0-6.

The Panthers will travel to Glenwood City on Wednesday, Dec. 27 to take on the 7-0 Clear Lake team. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and the Ellsworth girls team will follow at 3 p.m.