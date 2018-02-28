Boys basketball: Royall up next for Wolves, SV eliminated

After being tied with the Rockets 48-48 with 11 minutes to go in the game, the Wolves (8-14) transitioned from a man-to-man to their 2-3 defense, which held the 10th-seeded New Lisbon team to just two field goals in the remainder of the game.

It was Baier's special night, but moving onto the second round of regionals would not have been possible for the Wolves had it not been for their full team effort.

Jackson Glampe began the Wolves' 22-9 run with a three-pointer that was followed by senior Carson Heath getting to the free-throw line to give the Wolves a four-point lead. Tyler Maxwell helped initiate EPC's fastbreak play, while Nic Forster, EPC's leading distributor, carried out his role by finding Baier in the paint and getting the ball to the Wolves' hot shooters.

Baier scored his final points at Plum City High School at the free-throw line, and head coach Chris Segerstrom announced his point-scoring achievement once the final buzzer sounded.

"I've seen every point that he's scored, so that's pretty cool," Segerstrom said.

Segerstrom told the Herald that he challenged Baier to work for becoming a member of the 1,000 point club while putting his team first during his sophomore season

"I challenged him to just be a team leader and not press the issue, not make that his top priority, but to let it come to him naturally," Segerstrom said. "We didn't talk about it at all this year and we didn't really focus on it, because that's not how we operate here. We're a team, and it's the team we focus on."

Baier's comments after the game reflected those of his coach's; he credited his success to the improvement of his guards.

"[Their improvement] draws the defense out, and it's easier for me to get open looks," Baier said.

The EPC senior said it felt good achieving his milestone in his last home game, but he's already moved onto focusing on what's next — EPC's away game against the No. 2-seeded Royall Panthers (19-4).

Baier and Segerstrom believe their Division 4-packed regular season schedule has prepared them for what's to come in the Division 5 playoffs.

"If we can clean up a couple of small things, I think we can compete," Segerstrom said. "We're going to have to perform well on the road, though."

The Panthers advance to the second round of playoffs after defeating Alma/Pepin (No. 15) 85-27. The Wolves will take their shot at Royall on Friday, March 2 in their 7 p.m. regional game.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 68, Spring Valley 52

The seventh-seeded Cardinals were eliminated at home in the first round of the Division 4 WIAA playoffs on Tuesday night by the No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser Bulldogs.

The Cardinals finished the year with a 12-11 record, and graduate five seniors — Jack Walkky, Craigen Anderson, Mason Johnson, Tyson Kado and Zack Williams.

Full stats for both EPC and SV's games will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Ellworth and Prescott's opponents decided

The No. 1-seeded Cardinals will face their conference opponent, the Somerset Spartans, at the Nest on Friday, March 2 in their first playoff game of the season. The Spartans (No. 9, 7-16) advanced to the second round of regionals after defeating No. 8-seeded Barron on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (20-2) have beaten the Spartans by 19-point and 21-point margins in their two regular season games against the Middle Border Conference team.

Ellsworth (18-4) will host the 11th-seeded Amery Warriors (5-18) who beat Hayward 58-47 in the opening night of the WIAA playoffs.

The Panthers defeated the Warriors 71-57 on Dec. 15 and 83-46 on Jan. 30.

Both playoff games will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 2.