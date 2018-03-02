The Panthers (No. 3, 19-4) were led in scoring by senior Drake Flom who recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in his final game at Ellsworth High School on Friday, March 2.

"Coming off that home floor one last time was all smiles for me," Flom said of the court he and his team went 9-1 on this season. "I left it all out there, and felt proud of the way I performed tonight. I won't forget this group of guys and what we did for our home fans this year."

Logan Benson added 20 to the Panthers' 70 total points, and shot 8-for-10 from the field.

"I thought we played decent, but just had too many turnovers," Benson said, "but if we take care of the ball, we're hard to stop."

Benson said fellow junior Lange's absence on the floor was apparent.

"[Lange] brings another really good passing and dribbling aspect to our team, and that showed tonight," Benson said. "With him out, we will just have to adjust a little bit and have some guys step up and fill their roles better than ever."

With the win, the Panthers will head to Bloomer (No. 2) on Saturday, March 3 where they'll face the 21-2 Blackhawks team in Ellsworth's first regional final game since 1971. Bloomer advances to the third round of playoffs after defeating Northwestern (No. 7) 48-35 on Friday night.

Scoring for the Panthers: Flom 25; Benson 20; Logan Richards 8; Alex Motley 6; Mason Anderson 4; Isaac Galle 3; Cole Woodland, Zach Nugent 2.

Prescott 80, Somerset 44

The Cardinals opened up their playoff run with a 36-point win over the Somerset Spartans, but head coach Nick Johnson said his team's game "wasn't as easy as the score may have looked."

"It was a close game for the first 14 minutes of the first half, but then our defense really turned it up."

Prescott was able to hold the Spartans to just 23 first-half points after shaking off their slow start.

"You could kind of tell that we had some first-playoff-game jitters, and we weren't making a ton of shots right away," Johnson said, "but our defense helped keep us in the game. We got a lot of run-outs and easy buckets because of our defensive pressure."

No one player stuck out defensively for Johnson; he felt his entire team took its defensive play to the next level.

Offensively, Peter Brookshaw led the way with 27 points. Parker Nielsen recorded 21 points, while Joe Roosen added 11, and Brian Tayson had nine points of his own.

Johnson said he feels as though Tayson has been playing his best basketball over the course of the past month.

The Cardinals advance to their WIAA regional final game where they'll see Saint Croix Central (No. 4, 16-7) for the third time this season. Prescott defeated SCC 67-53 on Jan. 11 and by a 27-point margin on Feb. 8, but those results are now irrelevant to the Cardinals.

"[SCC] is a team that has very good athletes," Johnson said, "but we're not going to go and change anything, we're not going to change our style. We're just going to get out there and get after it because we know it's going to be a tough game."

Prescott and SCC's regional final game will be held at Prescott High School at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.

Royall 65, Elmwood/Plum City 39

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (No. 7) finished their season with an 8-15 record after losing 65-39 to the Royall Panthers (No. 2, 21-2) in Friday night's regional game.

The Panthers will host Independence (No. 3) on Saturday, March 3.

Check back on Sunday, March 4 for full stats from EPC's final game of the season along with comments from head coach Chris Segerstrom.