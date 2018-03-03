Prescott (No. 1, 22-2) advanced to the section semifinals on Saturday, March 3 with a tight 59-56 regional finals victory over the Saint Croix Central Panthers (No. 4, 16-8). Ellsworth (No. 3, 20-4) won their regional final game with a 63-42 win over the Bloomer Blackhawks (No. 2, 21-3) on Saturday night.

The Cardinals and Panthers will face off at 7 p.m. on March 8.

Comments from head coaches Tim Dahl and Nick Johnson along with stats from both regional finals games will be available on Sunday, March 4.