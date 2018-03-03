WIAA boys basketball: Prescott and Ellsworth to see each other for third time
Ready for another Prescott vs. Ellsworth boys basketball matchup? The Cardinals and Panthers sure are.
The two Middle Border Conference rivals will see each other for the third time this season at the WIAA Division 3 Sectional 1 semifinals on Thursday, March 8 at New Richmond High School.
Prescott (No. 1, 22-2) advanced to the section semifinals on Saturday, March 3 with a tight 59-56 regional finals victory over the Saint Croix Central Panthers (No. 4, 16-8). Ellsworth (No. 3, 20-4) won their regional final game with a 63-42 win over the Bloomer Blackhawks (No. 2, 21-3) on Saturday night.
The Cardinals and Panthers will face off at 7 p.m. on March 8.
Comments from head coaches Tim Dahl and Nick Johnson along with stats from both regional finals games will be available on Sunday, March 4.