VIDEO: Panthers prepare for Prescott

With the win and the title, this year's Panthers team became the winningest Ellsworth boys basketball squad since the program's 1966-67 team.

This week, Panthers' head coach Tim Dahl and four of his players — Drake Flom, Alex Motley, Logan Benson and Erik Lange — shared their enthusiasm for their team's success thus far, and made one thing very clear: They're not ready to hang up their season just yet.

The Panthers will face the Prescott Cardinals (22-2) in the upcoming Division 3 WIAA sectional semifinals game on Thursday, March 8 at New Richmond High School at 7 p.m. Prescott is responsible for two of Ellsworth's four losses on the season, but the Panthers are ready to come into Thursday night's game with a clean slate.

As Benson said, "We're ready to keep this thing rolling."

The Herald's video with members of the Cardinals' team will be available the night of Wednesday, March 7.