VIDEO: Just another game for Prescott

Prescott (No. 1 seed, 22-2) will face the Ellsworth Panthers (No. 3 seed, 20-4) for the third time this season in the sectional game. Their strategy for the biggest competition of their season? To treat it like any other game.

To prepare for this moment, the Cardinals’ season-long mantra has been to come into every single matchup as if it’s a sectional game.

Prescott’s Westy Bartsch, Peter Brookshaw, Joe Roosen and Parker Nielsen all shared how they’re ready for their Thursday, March 8 game against their Highway 10 rivals.

Tip-off for Thursday’s sectional game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at New Richmond High School. The Cardinals are ready, are you?