Valders (No. 1, 23-3) received the top seed after upsetting Xavier, last year's state champs who took down the Cardinals in the 2017 state finals, by a 59-57 defeat in Saturday's sectional finals. They'll face Kettle Moraine Lutheran (No. 4, 22-5) in the first game of the Division 3 semifinals on Thursday, March 15 at 1:35 p.m. at the Kohl Center. The East Troy vs. Prescott game will follow at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Prescott High School will be selling state semifinals tickets for $10 on Tuesday, March 13.