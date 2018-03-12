Nick Johnson was named the MBC's top coach after leading his players to another undefeated conference record, while the Player of the Year award was passed down from 2017 graduate Owen Hamilton to Peter Brookshaw.

Brookshaw is averaging 30 points per game while shooting 59 percent from the field, 44 percent from 3-point range, is currently the fifth-best scoring leader in the state of Wisconsin, and is one of the top five finalists for Wisconsin Sports Network's Senior Point Guard Award. He adds averages of 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game to his senior year statline, making the Division I college baseball commit a top basketball prospect as well.

"It's a blessing for sure," Brookshaw said. "It's really a testament to my teammates and coaches for putting me in the right positions to be successful."

Brookshaw and Johnson carried the Cardinals to their 59th consecutive conference win and fifth-straight conference title this season, but can't be held responsible for all of the success that has come Prescott's way this season.

Sophomore Parker Nielsen earned a spot on the first-team all conference list with Brookshaw after putting up regular season averages of 16 points, 4.7 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his first season as a varsity starter.

Joe Roosen, another Prescott senior, is considered to be one of the best defensive players in the state, which helped him make his way to the 2018 second-team all conference list. Roosen averages 8.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 rebounds as a senior starter.

Honorable mention recognition was given to Prescott junior guard Brian Tayson who has recorded regular season averages of 8.6 points, five rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

"We've been so fortunate with the talent that we've had, then you mix talent with great kids," Johnson said. "I've just been very blessed as a coach."

The Cardinals' mixture of talent and discipline has has led them to their fifth consecutive regional finals title, and has helped this year's team carry out the prestige of Prescott basketball.

Panthers make up half of first team

The Cardinals may have taken home the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, but Ellsworth basketball players made up half of the first-team all conference roster. Junior Logan Benson and seniors Drake Flom and Alex Motley joined Brookshaw and Nielsen on the first-team list along with Saint Croix Central's Peyton Nogal.

This marks Flom and Motley's second year of winning first-team honors. Benson was named to last year's all conference second team.

Flom, a senior co-captain, averaged 18.3 points per game, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during the regular season. Flom recorded his 1,000th career point on Jan. 30 and became Ellsworth boys basketball's all-time scoring leader shortly thereafter.

"Drake is one of the best spot-up shooters to come through our program," Flom's head coach Tim Dahl said. "He's a tough rebounder and a great teammate."

Motley, who averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds, four assists, 1.8 steals and one block per game during the regular season, would have also been added to Ellsworth's 1,000 point club had it not been for an injury that forced him to miss many games his sophomore season.

"Alex is a very dynamic player with the ball in his hands," Dahl said. "He has a high basketball IQ, and is capable of scoring 30 points every game."

Benson, a center with the ball handling skills of a guard, put up averages of 15.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season. His 12.5 rebounds per game average puts him tied for seventh-best rebounder amongst all Wisconsin high school basketball players. Benson recorded 15 double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season.

"Logan is the best rebounder in the conference, and can score from anywhere on the court," Dahl said. "He's been a great teammate as a vocal leader on our team, and will be one of the best players in this part of the state next year if he's not already."

The Panthers finished second in the MBC with a 12-2 conference record, their best in over a decade.

Borgerding and Bosshart represent Spring Valley

Spring Valley finished tied for second in the Dunn-St. Croix conference standings this year, and boasted two players on the all conference second team.

Aaron Borgerding, the Cardinals' leading scorer, jumped up from last year's honorable mention list to second-team honors with teammate Dylan Bosshart who received second-team recognition for the second year in a row.

Borgerding averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game in his sophomore season, while Bosshart came right behind him with averages of 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

"I was really proud of the way that Dylan and Aaron played this season. They knew that they were going to be challenged this year by seeing our opponents' best defenders every game, but they were able to raise their games to a level that allowed them to continue to be successful," said Spring Valley's head coach Rob Bosshart. "We also relied on them to do so many things that aren't necessarily reflected in the box score, such as being our primary ball handlers, defending the opponents' best players, and providing leadership on and off the court. The recognition that they received from the conference coaches is well deserved."

Baier, Maxwell honored for season successes

It's no surprise that Luke Baier was given conference honors after his dominant, final season as an Elmwood/Plum City basketball player. If anything, it's surprising that he was only named to the Dunn-St. Croix's second team.

"I was a little bit disappointed that Luke did get second team. Luke was a pivotal part of our team; I mean, he really worked hard to put us into ball games," Wolves' head coach Chris Segerstrom said.

Segerstrom expected Baier to receive first-team honors after putting up averages of 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this year, which were improvements from his junior season numbers that earned him a spot on last year's first-team list, but said the team's conference record of 2-12 may have affected Baier's placement. First or second team, it's undeniable that Baier left the EPC program in epic fashion.

"He really worked hard at his particular position, especially to be able to score 1,000 career points while having the other teams' best defender on him in most games," Segerstrom said. "He will be dearly missed, but there are underclassmen ready to step up to the challenge, and we look forward to seeing what they can do."

One Wolves varsity returner whose role will increase dramatically with Baier's absence is junior Tyler Maxwell. Maxwell received honorable mention conference recognition after averaging 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and one block per game in his first year as a varsity starter.

"Him as a senior next year, he'll be in the scoring role. Athletically, he has all the tools to be great. He's long, he's lengthy, he can shoot the three, he can go to the rim, he can defend. He really has a gift of a skillset that not many people have, and we're going to challenge him this offseason to get stronger," Segerstrom said of Maxwell. "He will be a focal point on our team next year as far as the scoring aspect, but I think he's ready for the challenge. I hope he takes it seriously and makes some great strides this summer."

Colfax's junior George Scharlau was named the Dunn-St. Croix Conference's player of the year.