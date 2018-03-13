Despite having the best record of the four Division 3 teams that will compete at this year's state tournament, Prescott (24-2) received the No. 3 seed and will face the No. 2-seeded East Troy Trojans (21-5) in their semifinals game on Thursday, March 15, which is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

The Valders Vikings (No. 1, 23-3) and the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Chargers (No. 4, 22-5) will kickoff Division 3 play at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Head coaches from each of the four state-qualifying programs spoke at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's media teleconference on Sunday, March 11. Below you will find a summary of each head coaches' teleconference comments along with some background on each program.

Prescott Cardinals (coached by Nick Johnson): The Cardinals return to the WIAA state tournament for the second year in a row and for the third time in the last four years after defeating Wisconsin Dells (24-2) 86-76 at the Menomonie Sectional final. Prescott was defeated in the semifinals of the 2015 tournament, and finished as 2017's runners-up after falling 73-47 to Appleton Xavier in the finals. This year, the Cardinals are out to prove that they're capable of bringing home their program's first gold ball and won't settle for anything less.

Prescott's record against Wisconsin teams remains untarnished heading into the state tournament; their two losses come from Minnesota teams. "We feel we played a very challenging schedule, one of the most challenging schedules we've had in the last seven years," Johnson said during the teleconference. The Cardinals' first loss of the season came on Dec. 29 in their Hastings holiday tournament game against Farmington (MN Class AAAA, 14-12), and their second and final loss was against Lake City (Class AA, 22-3) on Jan. 27 at the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Border Battle.

The Cardinals claimed a perfect conference record (14-0) by beating talented teams such as the Ellsworth Panthers (20-5) and the St. Croix Central Panthers (16-8) three times each.

Prescott is led by four-year varsity starter Peter Brookshaw (6-foot) who is averaging 30.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game in his senior season. "We feel (Brookshaw) is one of the best players in the state right now," Johnson said. "It's the most incredible season I've seen as a head coach, and that's coming from us having Owen Hamilton last year, a Division 1 collegiate player at Northern Illinois."

Senior guard Joe Roosen (5-foot-11) leads the Cardinals defensively and averages 9.5 points, three assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game. Roosen played a huge part in Prescott's sectional success by putting up 21 points against Ellsworth and guarding the Panthers' leading scorer on March 8, and he added 19 points to his team's 86 total in their win over the Dells on March 10.

Sophomore Parker Nielsen (6-foot-3) joins Brookshaw and Roosen in the starting lineup, and is Prescott's second-leading scorer with an average of 16 points per game. Nielsen received first-team All-Conference honors with Brookshaw this year, and also puts up averages of five rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his sophomore season.

Brian Tayson (Jr., 5-foot-11) and Westy Bartsch (Sr., 6-foot-2) are Prescott's two remaining starters. Tayson records averages of 8.5 points and five rebounds per game, while Bartsch chips in with averages of 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Dylan Rieken (Sr., 5-foot-11), Derek Rundquist (Sr., 6-foot-2) and Jacob Doffing (6-foot-6) have also found their roles on the Cardinals team during the playoffs.

When asked how the Cardinals have changed their offense without Hamilton, last year's 7-foot All-State player, Johnson said, "You take a 7-footer out of there and it changes a lot, but we brought a lot back from last year's state runner-up team. We're a very fast-paced team, we like to get out and run to try and score as many points as we can, and we really pride ourselves defensively in our man-to-man defense."

Johnson also commented on how last year's loss to Xavier motivated his players coming into the 2017-18 season. "We took a tough loss to a very good Xavier team. We played our best game against them last year, and (this year) we returned three guys who had a huge impact on that game," Johnson said. "We heard a lot in the offseason that we couldn't come back (to the state tournament) and that we were going to have an off year without last year's senior class, and I think that drove our kids to work hard and put the time in. We feel we're very strong and very talented; we're so lucky to be back, and we're happy to be back."

Valders (coached by Trevor Schwoerer): The 2018 state tournament will be the Vikings' first since their 1984. The Vikings qualified for the state tournament after knocking off the top-ranked Xavier team who came into their sectional game against the Vikings with a 53-game winning streak. Valders' stunning 59-57 win over Xavier along with its 23-3 record and shared title of the Eastern Wisconsin Conference helped land them the one seed for this year's Division 3 state tournament.

The Vikings have three players who average double-digit point totals. Kyle Tuma (Sr., 6-foot-5), leads the Vikings in scoring with an average of 15 points per game and leads his team in rebounding with an average of 8.5 boards per game. Schwoerer said that Tuma plans on playing at the collegiate level upon graduation, and that his senior, dynamic wing player has received interest from UW-Platteville.

Treyner Sundsmo (Sr., 6-foot) averages 14.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while Trent Hickman (Sr., 5-foot-7) adds his averages of 10.4 points and 3.2 boards per game.

Tuma, Sundsmo and Hickman are joined in the starting lineup by Jake Beimborn (Sr., 6-foot-7) and Fletcher Dallas (Jr., 6-foot-2). Beimborn averages 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Dallas is averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds on the season.

"Jake Beimborn had a fantastic night (against Xavier)," Schwoerer said. "He had 18 points at that contest and has had a great year." Beimborn's 18 tied his career-high single-game scoring record.

The Vikings play a nine-man rotation with Brock Deering (Sr., 6-foot-1), Clayton Keltesch (Sr., 6-foot-3), Reese Brown (Jr., 6-foot-1) and Connor Faucett (Sr., 6-foot-5) coming off the bench.

"Our guys were battle-tested during the regular season, and that helped with the big game we had the other night against Xavier," Schwoerer said when asked about defeating the No. 1-ranked team and taking the one seed for the state tourney. "Obviously we're excited about it. It doesn't matter if we're the one, two, three or four. We know we're going to play Kettle Moraine, a very quality opponent. We're looking forward to the opportunity to compete this next week."

East Troy (coached by Darryl Rayfield): The second-seeded Trojans return to the state tournament for the fourth time in program history and for the first time since 2015. The Trojans have yet to survive a state semifinals game and will be challenged with serving the Cardinals their third loss of the season in order to make it to Saturday's state finals game. East Troy claimed the Rocky Valley Conference title this year, and earned a state tournament bid by beating Edgerton 66-53 in the Middleton Sectional final.

"During the course of the year we played a really tough schedule, playing Madison Memorial (lost 78-44), Madison East (lost 66-55), and we had a couple of good games with Destiny (lost 69-62) and Martin Luther (lost 54-51 earlier in the season, then beat 57-55 in sectionals)," Rayfield said. "We played a very, very difficult schedule."

The Trojans are led by 6-foot-5 sophomore AJ Vukovick who averages 20.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

"AJ is a multi-skilled, two-sport athlete," Rayfield said. "He can put the ball on the floor, he can step out and shoot the three, he's a really good passer, and for a sophomore kid, he plays with a lot of IQ."

Michael Polakoski (Jr., 6-foot-2) adds averages of 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds to the starting lineup, while starter Nick Bourdo (Sr., 6-foot-6) averages 10.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. Starting forward Logan Mitchell (Sr., 6-foot-3) averages eight points and 3.6 rebounds per game, and the Trojans' fifth starter, Jared Brehm, records averages of 5.3 points and 1.8 boards per game.

Michael Rosin (So., 6-foot-1) and Quinten Lottig (So., 5-10) come off the bench and give the Trojans more "firepower," according to coach Rayfield.

"These kids have been around our program for quite a while, and have seen us go through this process," Rayfield said. "That's kind of what it's about over here in East Troy."

East Troy runs a fast-paced offense similar to the Cardinals, and plans on sticking with their uptempo style coming into Thursday's semifinals game against their similarly run opponents.

"We like to run, too, and we don't want to slow it down," Rayfield said. "We're not going to try to slow (Prescott) down; we're gonna go with them."

Kettle Moraine Lutheran (coached by Todd Jahns): The Chargers received a four seed in their regional tournament, and will stick with their lucky number four as the fourth seed for the state tournament. KML finished as co-champions of the East Central Conference with Waupon this year, and surprised a few by defeating their co-conference champs by a 53-48 decision in the Whitefish Bay Sectional game.

"I would say we probably are the surprise of Division 3 right now," coach Jahns said. "I don't think a whole lot of people thought we'd be here with the quality teams we faced in our regional. Maybe people don't know as much about us, but if you take a look at what we've done, and you take a look at our schedule, we've been a very successful team. We're pretty excited about it."

Jahns' team's starting lineup is comprised of five seniors. The Chargers are led by senior 6-foot-3 forward Solomon Zarling who averages 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and Zachary Zuleger (Sr., 6-foot-4), the Chargers' leading rebounder who averages 10.6 points and 7.8 boards per game.

KML's starting point guard, Grant Biesterfeld (Sr., 6-foot) averages 10.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in his senior season.

Their starting lineup is completed with guards Andrew May (Sr., 6-foot-6) and Brandon Heckendorf (Sr., 6-foot-2). May averages 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, while Heckendorf adds 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Jacob Stoltz (So., 5-foot-10) and Jacob Niemann (Sr., 6-foot-3) are the first to come off the bench for the Chargers.

The Chargers' balanced scoring is what makes the KML team special and somewhat difficult to prepare for, according to Jahns. "We don't necessarily have a go-to guy; (our scoring) just kind of happens," Jahns said. "Each game it's a different guy. They each have their role, and they understand that.

"The strength of our team is not offense. We're a great defensive team, and that's what not a lot of people see," Jahns said.

The Chargers held Dominican to 47 points in their sectional semifinals game, then gave up just 48 points to Waupun in the finals.

Asked about the four seed, Jahns said, "It's not disrespect. Over the years we have just not got a high seeding. It just goes with the nature of our style of play; we're not a flashy team."

DIVISION 3 WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (all games will be played at the Kohl Center in Madison):

Thursday, March 15:

• 1:35 p.m.: Valders vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran

• 3:15 p.m.: East Troy vs. Prescott

Saturday, March 17:

• 2:30 p.m.: State Championship