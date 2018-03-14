Davidson Column: Never a doubt with Prescott b-ball

Watching Ty Sanford win his last high school wrestling match, covering Sam Stuhl make his way to the Wisconsin record books, and getting a matside seat at Ellsworth's down-to-the wire state championship dual against Luxemburg-Casco was all above and beyond what I imagined I'd be doing for my first big-girl job as I sat in my Senior Keystone class at Augsburg College last spring.

But this third trip to Madison will be special. This time I'll be sitting courtside watching Wisconsin's best boys basketball talents compete in the game I fell in love with as a fourth-grader.

Before I leave my home in Gopher territory and enter the Badger homeland once again, I want to reflect on the team that has given me the chance to cover my third state tournament of the year and that has honored the game of basketball from day one of the 2017-18 season.

The pretty good boys basketball team from Prescott

When I first arrived at RiverTowns, knowing I was a basketball fan, my coworkers told me about the "pretty good" Prescott boys basketball team that took second place at state in 2017.

Pretty good?

They then told me that the Prescott team graduated a 7-footer who went on to play Division 1 collegiate basketball — the way many people prefaced the upcoming 2017-18 Cardinals season.

I thought, OK, I've watched state-qualifying teams before. And with 7-foot Owen Hamilton gone, I thought I may have caught a Prescott down year.

Nope.

In my preseason interview with Cardinals' head coach Nick Johnson and co-captains Westy Bartsch, Peter Brookshaw and Joe Roosen, I flat out asked if this would be a rebuilding year for their team with the loss of All-State Hamilton. The guys gave me a confident yet respectful answer and assured me that they planned on being back at the Kohl Center come March.

I'll admit that at the time I highly questioned how the success of their team could be unaffected without the Hamilton kid I had heard so much about, and thought that maybe Johnson and his players' sentiments were based on their biased opinions of their team.

Then I watched them play.

On Dec. 2 I covered my first Prescott boys basketball game against the Durand Panthers, a fast-paced game that felt similar to the Division 3 college games I had been watching while at Augsburg.

I saw Peter Brookshaw break the ankles of some poor Durand kid when he sent him flying from the top of the key to behind the free-throw line with his crossover. Brookshaw dropped 38 points in that game, which at the time seemed like a huge deal.

I saw sophomore Parker Nielsen score 16 points in his first varsity start, which made me double check the roster to make sure he was in fact just a sophomore (sometimes I still have to remind myself of that).

I saw Joe Roosen creating Kirk Hinrich-like hustle plays even when the Cardinals were up by 15 points.

And I saw the Nest filled with red-wearing Cardinals fans who were happy to ring in another long-awaited season of basketball.

I left the game in awe, debating whether I thought Prescott was a stronger offensive or defensive team, but with absolutely no doubt that the Cardinals were more than just a "pretty good" basketball team.

Three and a half months later

Since the Durand game, I've compiled a few takeaways about this Prescott team. Many have had the privilege to watch this program for quite a while, but here are my two thoughts after three and a half months with the Cardinals.

Brookshaw may be the most consistently dominant boys high school basketball player I've ever seen. And that's coming from someone who followed the career of Tyus Jones when he was at Apple Valley High School in Minnesota. Jones was a Duke star and is now a Minnesota Timberwolves backup point guard.

Brookshaw can shoot wildly deep threes like Steph and finish at the rim like Kyrie while managing to lead his team like Magic. It breaks my heart knowing that his basketball talents won't be put to use at the collegiate level, but I've been told he's even a better baseball player than he is a point guard. That's pretty unfathomable for me, but ask me if I've wrapped my brain around it come spring. But what makes Brookshaw's averages of 30.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game so impressive is that he's not surrounded by duds of teammates. Calling the rest of the Prescott squad Brookshaw's "supporting cast" is a form of basketball analysis malpractice if you ask me.

If we're going to throw around hypotheticals, I'm confident that the Cards wouldn't be returning to Madison if it weren't for having Roosen on their team. I've been impressed with the senior guard's relentless play all season long, but playoff Roosen is a whole different story.

Who pulled the Cards out of their slump when down by five at the half against Ellsworth at sectionals? Joe Roosen.

Who hit four first-half threes against Wisconsin Dells to lead his team to an 11-point lead at the break? Joe Roosen.

Who's played in-your-face defense, the kind that opponents hate to go up against, all season long? Joe Roosen.

Most impressively, Roosen, like Brookshaw, plays unphased by anything when he's on the court. The senior told me that at the half of the Ellsworth sectional game he walked down the hallway to Prescott's assigned locker room and thought to himself, "I know we're not gonna lose, we have worked too hard to have our season end here. I have a lot of confidence in my team and myself, and I know that a five-point difference can change in 30 seconds if we play with heart and energy."

The Cardinals' thrilling game against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau will be remembered as the night that Brookshaw broke Prescott's single-game scoring record (for the first time), but I'll remember it as the game where one line of my notes just read "WESTY BARTSCH" in all caps. Bartsch put everything on the line that game then shrugged off his outstanding performance in our post-game interview. Bartsch is the textbook definition of an unselfish player.

The humility of these three captains is as steady as their ability to carry their team to victory against any opponent. That's more important than a 59-game conference winning streak in my book.

The apple doesn't fall far from the modesty tree.

After Prescott's regular season home game against St. Croix Central, SCC's Peyton Nogal's grandmother approached Johnson during our interview and asked him how he produced such a prevailing team. Johnson blushed a little then gave all of his team's credit to the group of players he's been "lucky enough" to coach.

Brookshaw, Roosen and Bartsch aren't the only seniors who Johnson has had the pleasure of coaching. Dylan Rieken has been a key role player for this team all season long, and how impressive was Derek Rundquist's sectional finals performance where he helped guard the Dells' 6-foot-8 leading scorer Tanner Brandt? And I think as a consensus, we can say that the best Prescott games end with everyone on the bench and in the stands rising to their feet in the final minutes as they celebrate a Corey Kirschbaum bucket.

Even after only having covered one of their basketball seasons, I can undoubtedly say that this senior class will be missed by many, but I'd be a fool to emit the words "rebuilding year" in my preseason interview with the 2018-19 team.

Johnson and his coaching staff have created an untouchable program that's in the beginning stages of reaching Ellsworth wrestling dynasty status. Like many, I'm excited for what's to come for Prescott (boys and girls) basketball, but I'm pumping the breaks while I'm still able to hold onto what's left of this current, incredible season.

The Cards have advanced to another state tournament, clinched their fifth straight conference title, have yet to lose to a Wisconsin team, and are currently tied for the second-best record in program history.

However, my biggest takeaway from my three and a half months with the Cards: the way they carry themselves on and off the court.

With a resume like Prescott's, it'd be easy for this team to showboat, taunt their opponents, or even brag about their individual performances just once (I start most of my interviews with Brookshaw by saying: "I know you're just going to give me a humble answer, but..."). You won't find any of that from this bunch.

I could ramble on about this team some more, but in my long-anticipated conclusion, I'd like to thank the Prescott coaches, parents, staff members and fans for what's been more than a "pretty good" season of Cardinal basketball.

And for the players, whether you return home with a gold or no ball, thank you for playing basketball the way it's meant to be played. The Prescott way.