This year, they would have accepted nothing less.

"Right after we won the sectional finals, we got together and talked about how this year is a business trip," senior co-captain Westy Bartsch said after the Cardinals' 65-53 semifinals win over the East Troy Trojans on Thursday, March 15. "We're here to win the gold ball."

According to Bartsch, the Cards (25-2) are once again beyond thrilled to be representing Prescott in the finals, but there was no "hooting and hollering" in the locker room after this year's semifinals win.

"We're still extremely happy with what we did," Bartsch said, "but we know we have more to do."

Prescott came out in their first game of the 2018 state tournament with the demeanor of a team that was more than familiar with the bright lights of the Kohl Center.

East Troy's (21-6) AJ Vukovich hit a three in the first possession of the game to take the Trojans' first and only lead of the game, but the Cards answered with a 6-0 run that put the East Troy fan section in its place.

Sophomore Parker Nielsen came out playing like an aggressive, seasoned veteran shooting from outside and testing Vukovich's interior defense early on. A Nielsen bucket and two Joe Roosen free throws gave the Cards a five-point lead before Peter Brookshaw got to the line by drawing East Troy's fourth foul of the game with 10 minutes left in the first half.

From there, it was Prescott's game.

The Cards' transition offense has been killer for many teams this season, but it was their half court offense that gave the Trojans trouble in the semis.

Prescott spread the court, forcing the Trojans to stretch their defense to the perimeter, which left open driving lanes for the Cards. The Cards drew seven first-half fouls on the Trojans and shot 8-for-10 from the FT line in the first half, while East Troy only created four of their first-half points from the line. Prescott's aggressive play led them to a 33-27 lead at the break.

Brookshaw led all scorers with 16 points at the break, and taught East Troy's bigs the necessity of showing on ball screens the hard way. Nick Bourdo led the two-seeed team with 10 at halftime, but was a non-factor for the Trojans after the break thanks to Bartsch and Derek Rundquist's inside defense.

The Cards worked their way to a commanding 12-point lead in the first eight minutes of the second half after Brookshaw got into his groove and scored eight of Prescott's first 15 second-half points.

The Trojans soon became one-dimensional with Vukovich as their focal point after Roosen eliminated Michael Polakoski's scoring options with his trademark in-your-face defense.

"I kind of compared him to myself. He likes to shoot outside and he likes to shoot layups," Roosen said. "I just tried to limit his three-point attempts, because that gets the crowd going, especially here."

Polakoski averaged 14.5 points this season, but finished with six points against the Cards.

The Trojans managed to get within six of the Cards with 2:28 to go in the game, but lost their momentum after an intentional foul gave the Cardinals the ball after two Brookshaw free-throw makes. The Cardinals were 4-for-4 from the line in the final minutes of the game, which gave them a 12-point lead once again and gave East Troy the incentive to bring their reserves in.

A Brookshaw free throw set the final score at 65-53 in Prescott's favor, giving the three-seeded Cards a ticket to their second straight finals appearance.

Despite having the best record of the four Division 3 teams in the state tournament, the Cards were given a three seed, which they used as motivation in the semis.

"It is what it is," Prescott's head coach Nick Johnson said. "You've got to beat everybody. We told the kids that. It doesn't matter, but I tell you what, we did play with a chip on our shoulder because we thought we were deserving."

Johnson felt his team executed its game plan to perfection by limiting East Troy's transition points and forcing the Trojans to shoot the three ball; the Trojans were 5-for-19 from behind the arc.

With the win, Prescott will see the No. 1-seeded Valders Vikings team that defeated Kettle Moraine Lutheran by an overtime buzzer-beater shot in their semifinals game. The Vikings, like many teams, have a height advantage over the Cardinals, but Johnson's team has already proven that height doesn't win games this season.

"We've been outmatched, we've been undersized all year," Johnson said, "but honestly, I can't think of a game this year where it's shown, because of how well we box out, how well we get around and get bodies on people. That's just credit to how hard our kids work defensively."

Prescott will spend Friday preparing for their state finals game on Saturday, March 17 — the last game Brookshaw, Roosen, Bartsch, Dylan Rieken, Rundquist and Corey Kirschbaum will wear a Prescott basketball jersey.

"Saturday is going to be sad putting on the jersey for the last time, obviously," Brookshaw said. "But hopefully we come up with a state championship." Brookshaw finished with 34 points in his second-to-last high school basketball game to lead all scorers.

Prescott's final game of the 2017-18 season will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"I think we can beat everybody that we play," Roosen said. "(Valders) is going to be one of the better teams that we've played, but I think that we should have no problem."

Scoring for the Cardinals: Brookshaw 34, Nielsen 15, Brian Tayson 7, Roosen 4, Rieken 3, Bartsch 2.

Scoring for the Trojans: Vukovich 17, Bourdo 14, Quinten Lottig 9, Polakoski 6, Logan Mitchell 5, Jared Brehm 2.