VIDEO: 'Our goal is to win a gold ball'

Rayfield said Prescott's point guard, Peter Brookshaw, is "really, really good" in the WIAA State Tournament post-game press conference. "Trust me, we've seen a lot of (point guards)," Rayfield said. "He plays with great IQ, he's always under his feet, he makes everybody better.

"But that being said, it's a situation where they're really good because all of their guys are solid."

Rayfield said he was also impressed with Prescott's defense, which forced his team to settle for outside shots. The Trojans shot 5-for-19 from behind the arc on Thursday. "They want you to take threes because they're so good at it," Rayfield said. "They make you fall in love with (threes). We like to do that, but they really shoot."

Rayfield said that Prescott will have to defend their state finals opponent, the Valders Vikings, very well, but that Saturday's championship game should be a "very good" one.

Prescott's head coach Nick Johnson told the press that his team executed its game plan to perfection by forcing East Troy's leading scorer AJ Vukovich to shoot from outside and only allowing the 6-foot-5 sophomore to grab two offensive boards.

Brookshaw, who led all scorers in Thursday's semifinals game with 34 points, said he tried to slow the game down and thought of the semis competition as any other game. "Today they were trying to double when I was driving, and I kicked to my shooters and they were knocking them down."

Parker Nielsen joined Brookshaw and Johnson in the press conference. "Last year not playing much, it wasn't really what I wanted," sophomore Nielsen said, "but this year coming out it felt so much better actually playing more and contributing more to the team."

The 2018 Division 3 WIAA State Tournament is Brookshaw's third-career trip to the Kohl Center and Nielsen's second. They'll use their familiarity with playing in Madison in their finals game against the No.1-seeded Vikings team on Saturday.

"Experience is huge," Johnson said. "In playoff basketball, I think it's so important for our kids to be in these situations.

"This year, in our locker room, it's unfinished business," Johnson continued. "Our goal is to win a gold ball, and that was our goal at the start of the season."

The Cards will play their final game of the season at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 17.