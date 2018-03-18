GALLERY: Relive Prescott's shining moment

The Derek Rundquist steal with 11:25 left on the clock.

The Prescott coaches who never let their team throw in the towel.

The Joe Roosen defense that held Treyner Sundsmo to 11 points, Roosen's late corner three, and the senior's steal-turned-layup that gave Prescott a 60-59 lead with 32 seconds left in the game.

The 28-point performance from Peter Brookshaw that was capped off with an unforgettable game winner and underrated late-game defense on Valders' Kyle Tuma, which earned him Gatorade Player of the Game honors.

These moments led to the Prescott Cardinals boys basketball team bringing home the program's first gold ball on Saturday, March 17. Saturday's game is now in the past, but will live on in Prescott forever.