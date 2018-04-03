Baier, Brookshaw and Flom selected as WBCA All-Stars

Baier will be a member of the South Team for Division 5, while Brookshaw and Flom will participate on Division 3's North Team and will be coached by Prescott's very own Nick Johnson and Pat Ptacek.

Baier's Division 5 game will be held at 9 a.m. and Brookshaw and Flom will play at 12:30 p.m.

The WBCA All-Star games showcase seniors of each division who possess great talent and tremendous character.

Baier, who recorded his 1,000th career point in his final home game on Feb. 27, averaged 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and one assist as a senior.

"It's a great honor being chosen to play on the all-star team," Baier told the Herald. "I am proud to represent Elmwood and the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves."

Brookshaw, a 2018 Division 3 state champion, received all-state honors after his senior basketball season in which he averaged 30.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

"It's a blessing being recognized as an all-star," Brookshaw told the Herald. "It shows that all the hard work you have done is paying off."

Flom averaged 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists and became the Ellsworth boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer with 1,127 career points in his senior season.

"I'm humbled with being given the chance to play with all these great players," Flom said. "I'm proud to represent Ellsworth for this event."

Johnson and Ptacek are just as thrilled to be a part of the all-star festivities.

"When I was asked to be the head coach I was extremely honored and excited," Johnson said. "It's a credit to our program's success and what our kids have been able to accomplish over the past several years."

Johnson chose Ptacek and Glenwood City's Tristan Kittilson as his assistants and said they were "no-brainers."

"What Pat has done for Prescott basketball is beyond great," Johnson said. "The time and effort he puts in makes our program what it is. Choosing Tristan from Glenwood was an opportunity to get another great coach and friend on our staff."

"Nick has exemplified what it means to work hard, and it's been fun to be a part of that," Ptacek said. "I'm excited to coach these amazing players who we get to interact with and see if we can help shape them a little bit. And there's a chance they're going to teach us something.

"At the end of the day, Nick and I are just big kids who get an opportunity to do something that we love to do."

The all-star games started back in 1978, and each year the purpose of the games is to raise funds to help fight against childhood cancer.

Since 1978, the WBCA has donated over $2.5 million to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund in an effort to combat childhood cancer. When the games started, the success rate of saving a child with cancer was near 10 percent. Now, with the help of the WBCA All-Star games and many others, the success rate of saving a child is up to around 80 percent.

If you would like to make a donation to support the three Pierce County athletes in their efforts to fight childhood cancer please visit www.wisbca.org/donatecreatemyad.