Boys hoops camps at UWRF

The camp is designed to teach the basic fundamentals of basketball. Each session will include skill development on dribbling, passing and shooting. Team skill contests and two 5-on-5 games will also be included in each session. Team play will be stressed and each camper will receive equal playing time grouped by age and ability. The camp is for both beginning players and advanced players looking to develop their skills, and each camper will receive a camp basketball at the conclusion of camp. Fee is $80.

The Skill Development and Competition Camp, for players entering grades 6-10, will be held June 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The camp is designed for personalized instruction covering all phases of skill improvement. Each session will include fundamental teaching stations that will consist of repetitive skill work with proper technique and footwork being emphasized. Each session will also include 5-on-5 full court games with campers grouped by age and ability while receiving equal playing time. Offensive and defensive team concepts, game situations and the ability to compete against the area's best young players will aid in the development of each camper's fundamentals. The fee is $170 and lunch will be provided.

The Big Man Camp on June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is for players entering grades 9-12 and is designed for personalized instruction covering offensive and defensive concepts for effective play around the basket. Instruction on pre-catch stance and footwork along with an emphasis on catch-and score, go-to moves and counters will be covered through intense and repetitive drills. All campers will receive lunch and a camp T-shirt. Apply early, as enrollment is limited for this camp. The fee is $65.

The Point Guard camp is for players entering grades 7-12 and will be held June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The camp is designed for personalized instruction covering offensive concepts for effective point guard play. Instruction on having a plan to attack full and half court defensive pressure, ball handling/pivoting, finishing at the rim, reading ball screens, and developing a skill development program will be covered through intense drill work and short film sessions.

All camps will be held in the Falcon Center on the UWRFcampus and include an experienced coaching staff, Falcon players in attendance, a camp T-shirt and camper evaluation. Lunch for the SDC Day Camp and Big Man Camp will be served at the University Center.

For more information, visit www.uwrfsports.com — CAMPS, or call the men's basketball office at 715-425-3726.