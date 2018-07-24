Plum City introduces 3-on-3 basketball to Summerfest

Six teams participated in the first Summerfest 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, July 21, at MRPCS Ambulance Service and proved why half-court basketball tournaments are a tradition Plum City needs to carry on.

Only two girls' teams entered into the first-ever Summerfest tournament, but the Plum City girls' team represented by Hailey Bechel, Grace Hinrichs, Allyson Fleishauer and Hailee McDonough held their own against Menomonie who beat the Blue Devils by a score of 3-2 in the five-minute tiebreaker.

Plenty of Plum City and Elmwood boys showed up for the tournament, but only Austin Bartz, Ryden Carson and Paul Schwebach were named the day's champs after winning both of their 15-minute games.