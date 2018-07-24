Search
    Plum City introduces 3-on-3 basketball to Summerfest

    By Katie Davidson Today at 7:45 a.m.
    Paul Schwebach, Ryden Carson and Austin Bartz (from left to right) were named champions of the boys' division of the Plum City Summerfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday, July 21. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
    Dylan Zeilinger drives to the hoop in the first Plum City Summerfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday, July 21. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    Allyson Fleishauer attempts a mid-range jumper in the Plum City Summerfest 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, July 21. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Hailee McDonough looks for an open teammate while defended by a Menomonie player in the Plum City Summerfest 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, July 21. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    Hailey Bechel, Grace Hinrichs, Allyson Fleishauer and Hailee McDonough (from left to right) took second place at the first Plum City Summerfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday, July 21. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    Basketball never stops in Plum City, which is why the town decided to add a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to its long list of Summerfest events.

    Six teams participated in the first Summerfest 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, July 21, at MRPCS Ambulance Service and proved why half-court basketball tournaments are a tradition Plum City needs to carry on.

    Only two girls' teams entered into the first-ever Summerfest tournament, but the Plum City girls' team represented by Hailey Bechel, Grace Hinrichs, Allyson Fleishauer and Hailee McDonough held their own against Menomonie who beat the Blue Devils by a score of 3-2 in the five-minute tiebreaker.

    Plenty of Plum City and Elmwood boys showed up for the tournament, but only Austin Bartz, Ryden Carson and Paul Schwebach were named the day's champs after winning both of their 15-minute games.

