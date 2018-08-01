Though the 10-year Wolves head varsity basketball coach will no longer be seen with a clipboard on the sidelines of the Elmwood and Plum City gymnasiums, he hopes his coaching values of putting his players first outlive him.

Segerstrom decided to resign at the end of the 2017-18 season when it became apparent that he needed to make his family and career as Elmwood's middle school and high school principal his top priorities.

"(The decision) came quick and I just felt like I needed to spend more time focusing on my principal duties and giving to the district that way," Segerstrom said. "The coaching really took some of that energy away from me, so I needed to make a decision on what was best for me and the district."

Segerstrom's decision may have came abruptly, but that's not to say it wasn't a difficult one.

"It was extremely difficult, and when I submitted my resignation, it didn't even feel real at the time," Segerstrom said. "I think it will be most challenging starting next year when the season starts and the kids are out there practicing. I'm going to miss the kids the most."

Segerstrom said informing his former players of his resignation was challenging and emotional, but that they knew he had their best interests in mind.

"I'm just hoping we find someone who has the energy and ability to have more time to spend with the kids outside of the regular practice hours to develop the program and to help them become EPC strong," Segerstrom said.

The 10-year EPC coach said he knows that if his predecessor makes their players their top priority, they'll have full support from the community — just as he did.

"I was extremely blessed to have great support from fans who wanted the best for their kids and the team," Segerstrom said. "They were able to trust the process and trust the system that we had in place, and I think that's why we found success.

"The next person to come in will know that there will be support from fans if they do what's right for the kids."

What will it take to fulfill this advice?

"They need to get in there early and get players really excited about the game of basketball at a young age," Segerstrom said. "Invest in your relationships with your student-athletes, build that trusting relationship to get the most out of them and build that program at a young age."

Any candidate who's able to do this will find the same love for coaching the Wolves that Segerstrom has demonstrated for the past decade.

"Chris is one of the most intense coaches I have ever been around, but yet he understood how to make the game fun for his players," Elmwood Athletic Director Mike Birtzer said. "His players loved him and always understood their role on the team. He was an unbelievable motivator and he did a great job during the games to put his team in position to have a chance to win."

Birtzer told the Herald he often spent hours discussing game situations and strategies with Segerstrom whose knowledge of the game was that of a 20-year veteran. "I will miss watching him on the sidelines and in practice and I know his players will also."

"I just want to thank both the Elmwood and Plum City school districts for their full support over the past 10 years," Segerstrom said. "It's been a pleasure to coach every kid and build those special relationships. I'll miss it, but I'm confident that we're going to find the right person to take over."