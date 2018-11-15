Girls' basketball: Wolves ready for trials ahead

But when the Wolves were eliminated from the WIAA playoffs after losing 64-23 to Bangor in regionals, the team was forced to say goodbye to five seniors who helped lead the Wolves to their best record in five years.

Elmwood junior Katie Feuker is one of the only varsity returners of this year's Wolves squad, and the lack of experience on her team's roster has forced her to retreat to a phrase she tries to avoid.

"This is one of my least-favorite phrases ever, but it will be a rebuilding year," Feuker admitted.

Yet, the reality of what's to come this season hasn't impeded on her excitement to get things rolling with her new teammates.

"There are definitely big shoes to fill," Feuker said. "We graduated a lot of seniors, but I'm really excited to see who will step up to the plate and what they have to bring to the team."

Feuker is one of seven returners who were listed on last year's varsity roster but only three of those players — Feuker, Rowan Rupakus and Alyssa Peterson — received consistent playing time on EPC's top team. Rupakus will join Feuker on the varsity court for one final season, but Peterson's high school basketball career was cut short due to a knee injury that will keep her sidelined this season. Peterson averaged 7.2 points per game and shot 35.7 percent from deep last season, but she'll serve a new role for her team this year.

EPC's head coach Shaughn Laehn said Peterson asked if she could serve as a manager this season, but he's planning on having her do more than just fill water bottles on the bench.

"We want to have her on as an intern coach," Laehn said. "She knows these girls and can help them get accustomed to the varsity level."

Laehn's Wolves will need more help in that department than ever before this season. Laehn and his players know they're in for frustrating times ahead, but they're confident their few returners and senior leaders will help the rookies adjust to the trials to come.

"If I've learned anything from basketball it's that you cannot get frustrated and you cannot give up," Feuker said. "It can be really intimidating, but anything can happen on any given day. If you beat yourself up, then you've already made the other team's job easier."

Feuker warned that varsity basketball brings more "scary" moments when players are forced to go head-to-head with players who are faster and stronger than them, but senior Alexia Waltz is accepting of the challenge.

"I know it's going to be more physical like Katie said; it's going to be a different playing field, I guess," Waltz said. "I just hope that everyone gives their all for each game and that no one gets frustrated with each other and gives up."

Laehn's goals line up with Walz's. The Wolves' head coach will be challenged with filling a varsity roster while still trying to maintain the confidence of his young players.

"They're going to have to step up and be ready to go and learn along the way; we just don't have the luxury of numbers," Laehn said. "But (assistant coach) Alex (Gilles) and I will take advantage of the half rule and get some girls as much time on the JV team as possible. We want to set them up for success."

Wins may come at a premium for this year's EPC team, but if the Wolves can play without intimidation against the best teams in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference by the end of the season, Laehn won't be measuring his team's success based on its wins and losses columns.

EPC will begin its season on Thursday, Nov. 15, at Gilmanton. The Wolves and Panthers are scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m.

OTHER NOV. 15 AREA GAMES:

Osseo-Fairchild at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Spring Valley, 7:15 p.m.