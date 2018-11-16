Girls' basketball: Proving Prescott's potential

"We have to be working, we have to get better, we have to treat everything as if we're in a state basketball game," senior co-captain Haylee Yaeger said. "Everything just feels so much more important."

"We're never going to get this season back," Yaeger's co-captain, senior Allie Murphy, said, "so that's what we're focusing on in practice. You can't take one second off."

"Otherwise, what's the point?" Yaeger added.

Aside from Yaeger, who transferred to Prescott during the 2016-17 school year, seniors Murphy, KiKi Carey, Kaelyn Lewis and Sydney Benck have seen the Prescott girls' basketball program when it was at its lowest of lows.

"Me, KiKi, Kaelyn and Syd, we were on the team when we won six games," Murphy said. "We started from the bottom and now we're where we actually want to be."

The Cardinals posted a 14-10 record last season and were boosted by the addition of Yaeger and then-freshman Bella Lenz, the team's top-two scorers. Yaeger, Lenz and Murphy each recorded scoring averages of 11 points or better, and improved defense helped the team land a third-place finish in the Middle Border Conference. Prescott was eliminated from the WIAA playoffs by the talented Bloomer Hawks, who defeated the Cardinals by a slim 51-47 margin.

"I think we were happy with how the season went, but we wanted more," Murphy said. "Losing by four sucked. That was so frustrating for us, but it was also a good confidence booster for us. No one expected us to be able to play with them, but we proved that Prescott girls' basketball is actually good."

The Cardinals continued to show improvements during the summer when they won their summer league at St. Croix Central, played well in two Wisconsin Dells tournaments and defeated Durand at an Elk Mound tournament. Returning 12 of last year's varsity players doesn't hurt Prescott's confidence for the upcoming season, either.

"That just raised our expectations for this year," Yaeger said about her team's offseason. "Now we're all working hard to accomplish what we know we can do."

Despite their objective improvements in the 2017-18 season, Murphy and Yager don't believe they ever realized their team's full potential. Being compared to the state championship boys' basketball team didn't help either.

"Our coaches would tell us how good we were, but I don't think we eve really believed it," Murphy said. "We just always heard, 'Oh, the boys' basketball team is so good,' and all the attention went to them. We've just always compared ourselves to them. It gets frustrating, but now we know that we can be at that level."

"I've heard people at the school and people in town say that the girls' basketball team is going to be so good this year and that they're excited to come watch us," Yaeger added.

The girls' basketball team knows they're on everyone's radar now thanks to a strong finish to the 2017-18 season and a promising offseason, but now the team is anxious to finally prove its worth.

"I think we all kind of feel like this is our year to prove ourselves and show that we actually are good," Murphy said. "We haven't really legitimately proved ourselves yet. We still have to play our games and we still have to show up and be good if we want to get that respect. Yes, we have a little bit of confidence going into the season, but we need to prove ourselves before we can even say that."

The Cardinals know that this is the year that a trip to the Kohl Center is within reach, but for now they're planning on taking each game of the long, winter season as it comes and building the future of Prescott girls' basketball.

"Our number one goal right now is to focus on conference and to take things one step at a time," Murphy said. "We can sit here and say we're going to be at the top of the conference or we're not going to be the underdogs this year, but we still have to go out there and play our game and actually show our fans, our coaches and ourselves that we can be good."

"I honestly just want people to say and think, 'Wow, that was a good group of girls,'" Yaeger said. "Not just on the court, but off the court, too."

"We want to be the class that turned this program around," Murphy added.

The Cardinals will begin their season on Friday, Nov. 16, at St. Croix Falls. The first varsity tip-off of the season is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.