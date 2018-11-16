The Thunder got off to a 12-0 start, but the Panthers managed to climb back to take a 14-13 lead late in the first half. Nadia Sigler finished a 14-1 run for the Panthers with a scooping layup, and Kaitlyn Nugent led the comeback with seven points during the run. Panthers' head coach Jason Janke said had it not been for a cold shooting night, things could have easily gone his team's way.

Osseo-Fairchild was able to use its height advantage to its favor in the second half in which the Thunder outscored the Panthers 24-17. Janke told the Herald that senior Emma Swanson was the Panthers' defensive leader once again.

"We were proud of our fight after beginning with such a cold shooting stretch to start the game," Janke said. "Our kids showed great toughness to hang in there and get back in the game. Osseo has a strong program, and their size just wore us down in the second half."

The Thunder only made three of their 11 free-throw attempts, but were able to capitalize on eight more field goals than the Panthers (15-7).

Autumn Earney finished as Ellsworth's leading scorer on Thursday night; the sophomore found 10 of her 12 total points in the second half. The Thunder's Alyssa Hagberg matched Earney's scoring total by leading her team with a dozen points.

Ellsworth was 10-for-18 from the free-throw line, while the Thunder shot 3-of-11 from the charity stripe.

The Panthers will return to action at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, when they travel to Somerset to take on the Spartans for their first Middle Border Conference game of the season.

"If we are willing to play defense with great intensity, we're going to be OK," Janke said. "We will make some adjustments on offense to make up for times when our outside shooting goes cold."

Ellsworth scoring: Earney 12; Nugent 7; Swanson 6; Holly Carlson 4; Olivia Lynner, Sigler 2.

Gilmanton 56, Elmwood/Plum City 41

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves earned a 27-26 lead at halftime of their 2018-19 season opener, but were trampled in the second half when the Gilmanton Panthers outscored their guests 30-14.

The Wolves committed 13 turnovers in their first game of the season, and were led in scoring by junior Kendra Kern who finished with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field. The junior guard also had an impressive defensive night with six of her team's 13 steals.

Kern, freshman Maggie Glaus and junior Katie Feuker all contributed six rebounds apiece to their team's 15-point loss. Feuker also recorded four of her team's eight assists on the night.

Senior Alexia Waltz finished with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, and as a team, the Wolves shot an impressive 66 percent from the field but were unable to find enough scoring opportunities to keep up with the Panthers. Three Gilmanton players finished the game with double-digit scoring figures; Liz Meier and Emily Olson both finished with 13 points, while Kaitlyn Johnson added 12.

The Wolves will host Turtle Lake at Elmwood High School on Monday, Nov. 19, at 7:15 p.m.

Scoring for the Wolves: Kern 11; Watlz 9; Feuker 6; Anna Blanford 5; Amber Bartz 4; Glaus, Vanessa Seipel 3.