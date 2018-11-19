Girls' basketball: Prescott propels past SCF in second half

Prescott Haylee Yaeger found her hot streak in the second half after the Cardinals led 20-17 at the break. The senior co-captain recorded 26 of her 28 total points in the second half.

Yaeger, sophomore Bella Lenz, senior Kaelyn Lewis and senior Allie Murphy all contributed four rebounds apiece to their team's win. Lenz finished with 10 points, and Lewis and Murphy both added seven.

Prescott shot 17-for-24 from the free-throw line.

Saint Croix Falls was led in scoring by Emily McCurdy who finished with 11 points.

The Cardinals will be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 27, when they host Osceola for their first Middle Border Conference matchup of the season at 7:15 p.m.