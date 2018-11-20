Girls' basketball: EPC defense too much for Lakers

"I love doing it," Kern said when asked about whether or not she enjoys defending point guards. "Even if it's not my girl, I usually say 'I got ball' because I know that I can move my feet quick enough. Last year I struggled a lot because I got too close to my girl when she would come down, but this year I've backed off and I move my feet faster, which I've learned helps a lot."

The Elmwood/Plum City (1-1) junior finished with seven steals in her team's 46-22 win over the Turtle Lake Lakers (0-2) on Monday, Nov. 19, six of which came in the first half. The agile guard effectively picked the pockets of every Turtle Lake ball-handler on Monday night and finished the game with just three fouls.

The Lakers committed 36 turnovers in the Monday night game and were held to just 11 points in each half.

"I was definitely happy with how they played on defense," EPC's head coach Shaughn Laehn said of his players. "I thought we would have to play zone (defense), but we played man for most of the game."

The Wolves' defense made Turtle Lake's backcourt fight for every successful entry pass into the post, while EPC's offense took advantage of the Lakers' sagging offense that didn't try to deny EPC's point-guard-to-wing passes.

EPC hit six 3-pointers in Monday night's game, three of which came from junior Vanessa Seipel who finished as the Wolves' leading scorer with 14 points. Turtle Lake was led in scoring by sophomore Abigail Russell who finished with eight points.

EPC's well-rounded play allowed for all 10 players who dressed for varsity to see court time in the team's home opener.

"Some of us are really good at defense, and there are some girls who can make more 3-pointers than I ever could," Kern said. "We all have our individual talents, and when we put them together, it works out really well."

Coach Laehn said he saw improved confidence and comfortability in his young team on Monday night, but that the Wolves will continue to fine tune their man offense before their next game at Clayton on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

EPC scoring: Seipel 14; Alexia Waltz, Katie Feuker 8; Kern 6; Anna Blanford 5; Paige Benson 3; Shyla LaPorter 2.

TUESDAY, NOV. 20, AREA GAMES:

Ellsworth at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

Spring Valley at Clear Lake, 7:15 p.m.