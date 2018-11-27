Boys' basketball: Gilles' season preview

Last year Conference Record: 2 - 12

Last year overall record: 8-15

Years as head coach at school: This will be my first year.

Total years coaching: This will be my sixth year. All previous years were at the JV level.

Who are your assistant coaches? Logan Boettcher (JV) and Kyle Webb (C Team)

2017-2018 Conference Place: Last

Last Conference title: 2014-2015

Last Regional title: N/A

Last State Appearance: N/A

What is your pre-season estimate regarding your competition within your conference and which teams do you predict will take the top three places?

I believe we will be very competitive in each one of our games. Last year we played some great games against the top teams in our conference; we just couldn't quite get to the point where we were confidently finishing games.

Durand and Colfax are at the top to me. Durand is coming off an undefeated season with a great system in place and Colfax is returning the Dunn-St. Croix Player of the Year along with many other pieces. I do think the conference is very even though, and it will be similar to last year where we see teams splitting their matchups in conference play.

Key players lost from last season:

Luke Baier

Areas needing significant growth:

I believe our team is looking for a positive leader and role model to get us to the next level.

Players who we might see step up to these needs:

Jack Glampe, Zack Phillips and Tyler Maxwell

Strengths:

We have a great culture of working hard here at EPC. Former coach Chris Segerstrom held strong to the beliefs of mental toughness and grit, and I think we will carry those mindsets into this season.

Starters returning:

Nic Forster, Tyler Maxwell, Zack Phillips and Noah Gansluckner

All-Conference players returning:

Tyler Maxwell