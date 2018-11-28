Murphy's Cardinal (2-0 overall, 1-0 Middle Border Conference) crew defeated Osceola (1-1, 0-1) 70-28 in their home opener on Tuesday night, and held their opponents to a mere eight points at the half, giving themselves a comfortable 38-point lead at the break.

The Cardinals shared the scoring wealth in their Tuesday night blowout; Allie Murphy led the team with 15 points, Haylee Yaeger added 13, Bella Lenz contributed nine and KiKi Carey recorded eight.

Yaeger led the Cardinals on the boards with five rebounds, while Lenz chipped in three boards and Murphy added two. Murphy and Carey both totaled two assists, and Lenz led the Cardinals with three steals for a well-rounded performance.

The Cardinals will continue their season on Friday, Nov. 30, when they host the Amery Warriors (3-0, 1-0) who defeated Baldwin-Woodville (1-2, 0-1) 63-23 on Tuesday night.

St. Croix Falls 67, Ellsworth 51

The Panthers took an early lead on the strength of three-pointers from Kaitlyn Nugent and Autumn Earney, but fell behind as the balanced attack of the Saints took its toll on the Ellsworth defense in the first half. Four different SCF players scored four or more points in the first half compared with only two for the Panthers.

Nugent tallied 11 for the half, but she did not get much offensive support as only Brianna Giese and Earney found the first-half scoring column. With a 38-18 halftime lead, the Saints put the game out of reach early in the second half behind the strong drives to the hoop by Olivia Miron who scored 12 points in the half and 21 overall.

Several more Panthers found the basket in the second half, but the game was decided with about 10 minutes to play as the Saints' lead stretched to 25 points on more than one occasion.

A bright spot for the home team was making 12 of their 14 second-half free throws and 16-of-19 overall. The Saints though, were a stronger team on this night. Their 28-10 edge in made field goals was the story of the night, as the visitors consistently found their way to the basket or to short jump shots through the defense of the Panthers.

"There weren't a lot of positives after the first few minutes for us tonight," Panthers head coach Jason Janke said. "Kaitlyn Nugent played a very good game on both ends and Emma Swanson is playing outstanding defense while leading our team as captain in a very strong fashion right now. She's keeping us positive and in a good frame of mind for the next possession every time down the floor. She was impressive again tonight." Janke credited the Saints' defense, which was able to take his team out of its offensive flow early on and never allowed the Panthers to find a rhythm again. Ellsworth's head coach noticed some areas for improvement from his team's defensive performance, too.

"We have to be engaged on defense as an entire unit and that's what we'll continue to work on in practice," Janke said. "We were happy with our ability to keep the game manageable by making free throws in the second half, but as a coaching staff, we were disappointed in that we didn't respond as we needed to in the first half. While SCF did shoot the ball well, we did not keep them from penetrating the lane as we have been teaching. "We'll go back to work on Wednesday to fix what ails and come out strong on Friday."

The Panthers will host Baldwin-Woodville on Friday, Nov. 30, for their third MBC matchup of the season.

Ellsworth scoring: Nugent 20; Earney 9; Masen Bach 6; Claire Straub 5; Emily Mallon 3; Holly Carlson, Swanson, Giese and Olivia Lynner 2.

Clayton 70, Elmwood/Plum City 26

