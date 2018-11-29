Boys' basketball: Panthers ready to share the wealth

While Benson will most likely continue to be a top statistical leader in his final season as a Panther, he's confident in his teammates' abilities to help build on last year's historic season.

The 6'5" senior forward has been impressed with his teammates' effort during the first weeks of practice and credits the added energy to new head coach Jordan Petersen's presence.

"The coaching change has made everyone play their hardest," Benson said. "Nothing is guaranteed for anybody, so the energy has been really good."

Petersen was hired in June of 2018 after former head coach Tim Dahl resigned to take a job that would conflict with his coaching responsibilities, and the new coach has already picked up on his players' willingness to share the wealth this season.

"I've talked to them about how unselfish they've been," Petersen said. "They're always looking for one more pass to find someone who's even more open than they are."

Playing as a team and avoiding playing hero ball was an emphasis for the Panthers prior to the 2017-18 season, and based on the team's production of the program's best record in 50 years, most would say Dahl's last team followed through with its goal.

Lange, last year's starting point guard, believes this year's team will outmatch the 2017-18 team's efforts to play unified.

"In past years we would sometimes joke around with each other and be competitive and talk trash," Lange said. "Sometimes that would get annoying and get to be too much, but this year I feel like coming in we're all super confident in each other and believe in each other. From the first guy who comes in to the last guy at the end of the bench, everyone is going to help us in some way."

This attitude has not only benefited the team's new varsity players who're adjusting to the higher level of competition that they'll soon be playing against, but it's also made for a smooth transition for Petersen.

"They're just really easy guys to coach as far as being coachable and always working hard," Petersen said of his new players. "They've picked up on things we emphasize right away. I'm excited to be able to do a bunch of different things with them as far as different sets, different types of offenses and just being able to throw a lot of different stuff at them."

The Panthers have been quick to adjust to new drills and coaching styles in their first few weeks of practice, but Petersen doesn't plan to throw anything completely different at his players. Rather, he's hoping to build upon the success of last year's team.

"A lot of what we're trying to do is to try and mesh with some of the things they did last year," Petersen said. "Tim did a great job of building the program up, and I think we're just going to try and build upon that."

Lange appreciates the small changes Petersen has incorporated and said they've helped him change up his thinking and how he approaches his game.

"I think it's been a good change," Benson said about practices with a new coach. "The drills are more related to what we're going to do offensively and defensively in the game. Right now we're working on little things that are going to help the bigger picture."

As of now, Benson and Lange's big picture consists of advancing to the state tournament and getting all of their teammates involved as they continue to build on last year's sectional berth. To make their goals a reality, the two senior co-captains plan to focus on taking on their leadership roles and building up their teammates instead of listening to the doubters who question the team's potential without Flom and Motley in the picture.

"I heard something about us being projected to be fourth in the conference," Lange said, "but we just have to do our thing and not really worry about what other people think. We're going to worry about ourselves and play the best we can during every single game and practice, and we'll see where it takes us."

"We're all a brotherhood, and we're all buying in," Benson added.

Benson and Lange may be entering their final season with new varsity teammates and a new head coach, but they plan to play as a united team whose chemistry allows them to compete with any opponent.

As Petersen said, "That's all you can ask for."

Ellsworth will travel to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 30, for their 7:15 p.m. season opener.