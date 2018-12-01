"Every day in practice we do the same drill on helpside defense," Prescott senior co-captain Allie Murphy said, "and we've talked about making it just come natural to us."

So far, the Cardinals' dedication to improving their team defense has paid off.

After defeating Osceola 70-28 in their first Middle Border Conference game of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 27, the Cardinals (3-0 overall, 2-0 MBC) earned another MBC win on Friday, Nov. 30, after holding the Amery Warriors (3-1, 1-1) to 40 points in their 48-40 victory.

"I've been talking to you about defense for the last two years," Prescott head coach Ron Murphy told the Herald. "Now I think we can attest that we're really starting to play."

Both teams entered into Friday night's game with undefeated records and a knack for holding their opponents under 50 points, making the end-of-the-week game a defensive-heavy, primetime matchup.

The Cardinals came out with a strong defensive effort in the first half by holding their opponents to 18 points, but the Warriors nearly matched said effort by only allowing their hosts to score 19 points before the break. Yet, Prescott didn't flounder when two of their typical offensive weapons were held to two first-half points. Instead, they retreated to their defensive prowess.

Prescott managed to hold Amery's Madelyn Granica, who coach Murphy referred to as one of the best players in the area, to six first-half points.

"Our main focus for the past year has basically been our defense," Murphy said. "We know we can put points on the board; our offense comes a little bit more natural to us."

When Prescott's leading scorer senior co-captain Haylee Yaeger was double- or triple-teamed in the paint, she eased her frustration by finding her open teammates. "I get frustrated, but then I just realize that if there are three girls on me, two of my teammates are open," Yaeger said. "There are other options, it's not just me. Having more people on me opens up stuff for the rest of the team."

Yaeger was able to find her teammates for open looks on the perimeter, and helped sophomore Bella Lenz rack up 10 points in the first half. Lenz finished the game with 15 points to lead the Cardinals in scoring, and 12 of her points came from behind the three-point arc. Senior Kaelyn Lewis and sophomore Tori Benck also hit crucial 3s for the Cardinals when open looks in the paint came at a premium.

The Cardinals began the second half by turning the ball over five times in the first four minutes of the half but relied on their team chemistry on both sides of the court when facing a 30-24 deficit with 13 minutes left in the game.

"When we get down, no one gets mad at anyone else for making a mistake," Murphy said. "No one is petty with each other; we're all just like, 'Shake it off, you've got the next one.'"

"Of the three games we've had, our support for each other was by far the best in this game," Yaeger said. "We just said to each other, 'After all the work we've put in, we deserve to get this win.' Getting frustrated with each other would just tear us down."

Yaeger finished the first half with two points, but said she increased her aggressiveness after halftime to get to the rim against two or three defenders. The senior finished with 11 points, and worked for every bucket she scored.

"Abby Schmidt is a great player; she's kind of the unsung hero for Amery," coach Murphy said. "She's one of the few kids in the conference who can defend Yaeger, but I thought we did a pretty good job of wearing them down."

The Cardinals regained the lead with a KiKi Carey layup assisted by Lenz and four points from Lewis. From there, the home team went on a 10-1 run with buckets from Yaeger, an old-fashioned 3-pointer from Murphy, Lenz's fourth 3-pointer and two free throws from the sophomore guard.

The Cardinals faced some foul trouble as they made their run in the second half, but were able to draw fouls against Amery's worn-out defense to get to the free-throw line eight times in the final four minutes, 37 seconds to finish off the game.

"We have senior leaders who have been through this," coach Murphy said, "and the team understands that they can't quit. We talk about 84 feet for 36 minutes, and tonight I thought we did that."

Yaeger believes her team didn't play to its full potential on Friday night but said that the W added to its record provides sound evidence that the team's repeated defensive drills and team play on both ends of the court are worthy reasons for fans to fill the Nest on a Friday night.

"We haven't proven ourselves, but we've definitely proven something," Yaeger said. "We have more games to show that, but I think this game was a really big gain for us."

The Cardinals will continue their season on Tuesday, Dec. 4, with a home game against Cameron at 7:15 p.m.

Prescott scoring: Lenz 15; Yaeger 11; Lewis, Murphy 8; Benck, Carey 3.

OTHER FRIDAY, NOV. 30 SCORES:

Prescott boys' basketball team 87, Glenwood City 49

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Ellsworth girls' basketball team 41

Colfax 78, Ellsworth boys' basketball team 60