Boys' basketball: No pressure, just potential for Prescott

"It felt like a relief when Pete made the shot," Tayson said. "Being the first Prescott team to win it all was an honor."

"It was something that we've all dreamed of," junior Parker Nielsen added. "Making it actually come true was pretty unreal."

The 2017-18 season ended with Prescott bringing home its first gold ball after having been down to the Kohl Center two other times under Nick Johnson's coaching. Last year's team had no ceiling, and the bar won't be lowered for this year's returning crew.

"I think the guys that experienced it kind of know what it takes to get there, and it made us work a lot harder this offseason," Nielsen said. "We want to get to that point and win another gold ball."

The Cardinals return four varsity players who saw regular playing time last season and will have to work their way to the Kohl Center without the class of 2018, which included three of last year's five starters: Westy Bartsch, Peter Brookshaw and Joe Roosen. Johnson and his players are prepared for some bumps along the way as they try to create an identity for their new team, but their expectations for the season are as high as ever.

"Obviously things are going to be different than last year," Nielsen said, "but we're a different team this year. We've been meshing pretty well, I would say."

"We know it's going to take time and it's not going to be perfect right away," Johnson said. "It takes time for kids to get used to playing with each other, but that's why the offseason is so important."

Johnson claims this past summer and fall was one of the hardest-working offseason he's seen from his players in the eight years he's been the Cardinals' head coach. "Last year's results are realistic every year for our guys," Johnson said. "Being there and tasting that success drives our kids."

Prescott competed in summer leagues in Cottage Grove and at East Ridge High School during the offseason and played primarily against metro schools three, four or five times biggers than Prescott. "That's what we need to do to get better," Johnson said, "and we've held our ground with everyone we've played."

The Cardinals continued their success on Friday, Nov. 29, by claiming their first win of the season with an 87-49 victory over Glenwood City. Jacob Doffing and NIelsen both scored 19 points for the Cardinals, while Tayson and Dylan Malmlov added 12 points apiece.

"In one year we're going to go from a scrappy, shorter, athletic team to now we're long and lanky," Johnson said. "We have size, so we're working on finding that identity."

Tayson and Nielsen said that their team still plans to play up-tempo despite their added size this season, and that they both want to improve their ball-handling and scoring totals to help make up for what Brookshaw contributed to the Cardinals during his four-year career. The two starting returners know what larger roles they'll have to take on this year to match last season's results, but neither of them feel pressure following last year's state championship team.

"We lost great players last year, but we still have great players on this team," Nielsen said. "We're all just going to step up and play."

"I just don't think our kids feel the pressure," Johnson said. "We just go and handle our business, do what we've done and play as hard as we can play. Things will work their way out.

"With what our program has done over the past seven years, we've set the bar pretty high. We're not lowering it. Our expectations are high, and they should be."

Johnson, Tayson and Nielsen have repeatedly started basketball seasons with their team's potential under question, but as always, they plan to continue to trust their system and omit the word "rebuilding" from their vocabulary.

"We believe in the system, we believe in what we're doing, and number one, you have to have good players," Johnson said. "We're confident in what we do. We know what we have here, and if we can get to that potential, things are going to take care of itself. We're going to do a lot of great things this season, but we have to reach our potential. Winning the gold ball is always our goal, but if we can't get to our potential, we'll never get there."