Cross country: Meet the Wolves

Wolves' head coach Kristel Flesberg considers this a good sign for the co-op. "Everyone but our two seniors is new to the team, but that's a good thing," Flesberg said. "Kids are getting the interest from other kids."

Whether it be due to interest sparked by track and field success or word of mouth about the tight-knit bond between the small pack of runners, cross country is on the rise in Elmwood and Plum City — especially on the boys' side.

"I think with the boys that we have on the team, I think we have some kids that can go the distance," Flesberg said. "I'm excited to see how far they can go. This year's boys' team will be stronger than it's been in the past."

The boys' only varsity returner is incoming senior Calvin Shock who finished his 2017 season with a 115th-place finish at the Boyceville sectional meet after crossing the finish line at 20 minutes, 16.5 seconds in the rainy weather.

The three-member girls' team will feel the void left by 2018 graduate Kassye Todd who is now running collegiately at Illinois State, but can thank the three-time state qualifier for a portion of the growing interest in their team.

"Our numbers really reflect our graduating classes, but also, when you have success in a program, like going to state the last three years, kids come to the pep rallies and say, 'Hey, I want to go to state,'" Flesberg said. "When you see success in a program, that gets kids to pick up interest in it."

Few newcomers will earn the amount of recognition and accolades that Todd racked up during her time as a Wolf, but all will be welcomed to what Flesberg characterizes as a "goofy" and "giggly" team that excels at making running fun.

"We try to have a lot of fun at practice," Flesberg said. "We do goofy things so that we kind of get to the point where we can laugh and giggle with each other."

Keeping practices light-hearted allows for a nerves-killing safe haven that can't always be found at a starting line.

"I've already got a couple who are really nervous about their first race, but I've told them we don't know what pace they want to be at for their mile and two-mile marks," Flesberg said. "Some will get nervous then and that's just their personality, but I'm going to start the season by just letting them know whatever they can do is going to be fine."

For Flesberg, the decision to continue to coach cross country is easy. It's not about making annual trips to Ridges Golf Course. Rather, sharing her passion for running with young runners gives her an exhilaration that's difficult to contain.

"I'm a runner, and I get to share my passion with the kids," Flesberg said. "It's a lifelong, healthy thing these kids can do."

Read about each member of the Wolves' team before their first meet at Boyceville on Thursday, Aug. 23:

Austin Bartz

What grade are you going into?

I'll be a sophomore this year.

How long have you been running cross country?

This is my first year.

Why did you decide to come out for the team?

I wanted to try something different instead of football.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I want to try and get in the top 25 at every race.

Josiah Donato

What grade are you going into?

I'm going into ninth grade.

How long have you been running cross country?

This is my first year.

Why did you decide to come out for the team?

I like running.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I want to run 100 miles.

Cody Erickson

What grade are you going into?

I'm going into 11th grade.

How long have you been running cross country?

This is my first year.

Why did you decide to come out for the team?

I just wanted to try it out and get into a little bit better shape for track.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I don't know, really. I just want to try it out and hope I do well.

Do you have a pre-race ritual?

I'm usually constantly moving, stretching and just getting myself ready.

Zack Hartung

What grade are you going into?

I'm going to be a sophomore.

How long have you been running cross country?

This is my first year.

Why did you decide to come out for the team?

To stay in shape for basketball, really.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I'd like to get a race time under 20 minutes.

Is there anything about the season that you're nervous about?

The first race.

Do you have a pre-race ritual?

I listen to rap music.

Kendra Kern

What grade are you going into?

I'm going to be a junior.

How long have you been running cross country?

This is my first year.

Why did you decide to come out for the team?

I thought that since I'm a good runner and I've been doing well in races and kicking butt that I should just run cross country. I like long distance running.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

Kassye Todd has the school record for the 5k, and I want to beat her times this year.

Do you have a pre-race ritual?

I have to wrap my ankles and my toes because I get really bad blisters. I jog and I stretch my ankles a lot and to the A-B-C stretches to get ready to go.

Calvin Shock

What grade are you going into?

I'm going to be a senior.

How long have you been running cross country?

I've been running cross country for six years.

Why do you continue to come out for cross country?

I do it to stay in shape and it's fun to hangout with the people on the team.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I want to beat my best time ever.

What is your role as a returner to get newcomers adjusted to the team?

Kind of just make them feel comfortable. Make them feel welcomed and a part of the team. That helps a lot.

Do you have a pre-race ritual?

I just try to stay warm and keep moving.

Patrick Tiffany

What grade are you going into?

I'm going into ninth grade.

How long have you been running cross country?

This will be my third year. I ran in sixth and seventh grade, too.

Why do you continue to go out for cross country?

The people are pretty cool.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I want to finish in the top 50 percent for every race this season.

Sophia Tiffany

What grade are you going into?

I'm going to be a senior.

How long have you been running cross country?

I've ran for three years in high school and one year in middle school.

Why do you continue to come out for the team?

It gives me something to do. Running keeps me in shape and it keeps me busy. I like to be active; I don't like to sit at home.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I want to be able to touch my toes. That's a struggle.

Do you have a pre-race ritual?

I just jam out on the bus and listen to classic rock.

Shanda Trainor

What grade are you going into?

I'm going to be a junior.

How long have you been running cross country?

This is my first year.

Why did you decide to come out for the team?

A lot of people made cross country sound like a lot of fun, and I had some friends doing it so I thought I would too.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I kind of want to catch up with Kendra, but we'll see if that happens.

Do you have a pre-race ritual?

We stretch before we go out for practice, so we'll do that before races. Plus having fun is going to help.

Jacob Waltz

What grade are you going into?

I'm going into 10th grade.

How long have you been running cross country?

This is my first year.

Why did you decide to come out for the team?

I started running for fun at the beginning of last school year as a freshman. My mom told coach Flesberg, and then I just got into cross country.

What do you enjoy about running?

I like the feeling you get after a run. It feels really nice.

What's one thing you want to accomplish this season?

I just want to improve on my times.