The Ellsworth boys' team was the highest-placing Pierce County squad at the Thursday, Aug. 23, meet hosted by Boyceville. The Panthers finished in second place with a team score of 89 and showed a close spread of 48 seconds from their top-finisher, Charlie Stuhl, to their fifth-best varsity runner, Kyle Perkins.

Stuhl crossed the 5k finish line in 19 minutes, 42 seconds, and was followed closely by teammate Addison Peters who came in 14th place right behind Stuhl with a time of 19:45.

"We ran well as a team and stayed together," junior Stuhl said. "We definitely want to get stronger as team and we're trying to do a lot of pack running. We're trying to drag people up with us."

Ellsworth's Roy Roberts and Nick Erickson joined Stuhl and Peters in the top 20, and the Panthers' varsity five was rounded out with Perkins who crossed the finish line at 20:30 for a 29th-place finish.

"I was very pleasantly surprised with how our boys looked," Ellsworth's head coach Marcia Jahnke said. "They really went after it and pushed each other. I was really happy with where they were from front to back. If we could bring the back to meet the front, I think we'll be in really good shape by the end of the season."

Ellsworth finished behind the Durand Panthers who won the meet with a team score of 73. Durand's Isaac Wegner won the boys' race with a time of 17:18.

Jahnke said her girls' team is still working to get in shape. "This is not the team we'll be, so I'm not discouraged at this point," Jahnke said.

The Panthers finished in 10th place and were led by senior Claire Straub who finished the race in 24:47. Sophomore CeCe Groh stayed near Straub and completed the race in 24:56, but the Panthers' overall spread was 5:15.

"I think this is just a baseline for us," Jahnke said. "We're young and we've got a lot of new girls out, so we're just going to have to figure out what our roles are. We didn't spend a lot of time on strategy for this race; it was more like, let's just get a race under our belt."

Jahnke said she's pleased with where her girls are now "unedited," knows her girls have a lot to work to do but that their intelligence will help them figure it out as the season progresses.

Durand matched their boys' first-place finish with another title on the girls' side. Freshman Madison Sand won the meet with a time of 21:44.

The Prescott Cardinals were the highest-placing girls' Pierce County team at Thursday's meet with their sixth-place finish and 130-point team score. The Cardinals also boasted a 2:08 spread, which was the closest spread on the girls' side.

"We didn't know exactly what to expect coming into today's meet," Prescott's co-head coach Steve Peterson said, "because this is the youngest we've ever been."

Sophomore Kira Penk led the charge for the Cardinals with a time of 24:49, which landed her a 15th-place finish. Junior Isa Lonetti finished Thursday's 5k in 25:07 as the Cardinal's second-best runner.

Peterson and co-head coach Alexis Lahn also mentioned their fourth-best runner, Sammy Braunlich, who finished the race in 25:36. "She was passing girls left and right and didn't give up on herself," Peterson said.

The Prescott boys finished in 11th place and were led by junior Tristan Winkler who completed the race in 20:46 for a 30th-place finish.

Zack Knee came in 32 seconds behind Winkler and impressed his two head coaches in his first-ever cross country race. "He ran a really strong race and didn't go out too hard," Peterson said.

Peterson and Lahn were also proud of their freshmen who refused to walk during the race, what they considered to be a good starting point for the season.

An Elmwood/Plum City freshman, Patrick Tiffany, also had a strong performance at Thursday's meet, which sparked the interest of EPC's head coach Kristel Flesberg.

"I was happily surprised with Patrick," Flesberg said. "He ran when he was in middle school and did well, but you just don't know."

Tiffany did a superb job of pacing himself in his first varsity cross country meet, and passed two runners in the final stretch before crossing the finish line at 22:02 as the Wolves' top male runner of the race. Tiffany was followed closely by teammate Cody Erickson who came in at 22:06 and claims he started the race too fast.

"That's just nerves," Flesberg said. "Everybody finished and no one got hurt, so I consider that a good day. It gives us a starting place."

The EPC girls were led by newcomer Kendra Kern who completed the 5k in 25:04 for a 27th-place finish. Sophia Tiffany was the 57th runner to finish, and she did so with a time of 26:44.72. Shanda Trainor crossed the finish line at 27:44.

The Spring Valley Cardinals also opened their season at Boyceville on Thursday, and ran consistent paces that head coach Greg Dieckman was proud of.

"We talked about them running in groups, and they did an excellent job of that," Dieckman said.

Spring Valley's top-five male runners showed a spread of 1:21, which helped them land a sixth-place team finish. The Cardinals' pack was led by John Corriea who completed the 5k in 20:10.

Dieckman said the girls also did a good job of sticking with their teammate running partners, and that their times were better than they had expected.

Junior Katherine Dieckman was Spring Valley's top female runner, and she completed the 5k in 24:57 for a 19th-place finish.

As a team, the Cardinals finished in last place on the girls' side, but will continue to focus primarily on personal goals throughout the season.

All four cross country teams will have another chance to surprise their coaches and spectators again on Thursday, Aug. 30, at St. Croix Central's Invite, which will begin at 5 p.m.