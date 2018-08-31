Cross country: A sport for a different breed

For the runners, climbing 20 to 30 feet off the ground to complete the high courses was comparable to their hill repeats workout: intimidating at first, but an intriguing challenge that's rewarding in the end.

Spring Valley's head coach Greg Dieckman said even the facilities' employees commented on his runners' lack of hesitation when completing the demanding courses.

"They just went right at it and usually you don't see that," Dieckman said. "That's kind of the nature of cross country kids."

When asked to describe an average cross country runner, Dieckman considered his words.

"It's hard to explain. Cross country kids are just a little bit different," Dieckman said. "They're extremely hard workers and they like a challenge. It takes guts to run a race and to do those challenging things, but they seem to have that."

Running 5k races and piling on mileage in practice isn't for everyone, which forces cross country teams to sell their sport by other means.

"Cross country is like a family," Spring Valley senior Ben Anderson said. "I guess I come back year after year because of the close bond we have."

"Compared to other teams, I feel like in cross country the bond is closer and we become tighter faster," junior Katherine Dieckman said of her 22-member team. "You see your teammates when they're at their weakest in cross country because everyone is struggling when they're running."

The Cardinals have grown to rely on the support of their teammates while running up quarter-mile-long hills and when stepping onto a starting line, a nerve-infused ritual that never seems to subside.

Dieckman turns to pre-race meditation to calm the nerves of his runners. Prescott's co-head coaches like to ease their runners into race day with positivity and a variety of jokes.

"There's a balance between pushing yourself and getting the most out of cross country that you can," Prescott's co-head coach Steve Peterson said. "You want to be competitive, it is a varsity sport, but there's room in our sport for so much more than that."

2017 was the first season in 10 years that the Cardinals failed to send a runner to the state meet.

"We weren't disappointed in the kids or their performances, but we reflected on what do we need to do differently as coaches," Peterson said. "So, we're going back and we're looking at workouts and trying to bring positive energy while trying to get rid of the bad taste in our mouth left from last year.

"That prolonged success was something we were proud of, and at the same time, we know that that can start again this year, too."

No seniors will be found on this year's Prescott roster. Instead, the Middle Border Cardinals will rely on their junior class to carry their boys' and girls' teams, which feature 17 freshmen.

"I think the juniors that we have now, with the experience they had last year, we already see a lot of leadership coming from them, so we think we can get right back on the path that we want to be on," Peterson said. "I would say that our kids are our best promoters for the sport. Our team, obviously I'm a little biased as their coach, but we have very, very unselfish kids. They're very good at motivating each other."

The sport that relies on individual performances can often get twisted into an individual sport. Neither the Prescott or Spring Valley Cardinals stray from a team-oriented mentality.

"We all want to do our best and get good times, but when you have your teammates cheering you on, it helps you push yourself and when you're pushing yourself, you're helping the team," Katherine Dieckman explained. "The better you do, the better your team does."

Thursday, Aug. 30 St. Croix Central Invite Girls' Results:

1. St. Croix Central (28)

2. New Richmond (57)

3. Elk Mound (86)

4. Durand (102)

5. Glenwood City (154)

6. Bloomer (156)

7. Somerset (193)

8. Prescott (203)

9. Ellsworth (203)

10. Baldwin-Woodville (238)

11. Spring Valley (304)

12. Cumberland (312)

Prescott: 1. Amanda Auleciems (FR, 23:37, 20th place overall) 2. Sammy Braunlich (JR, 24:47, 42nd) 3. Ella Linder (JR, 24:49, 43rd) 4. Isabelle Lonetti (JR, 25:02, 47th) 5. Megan Gilles (JR, 25:34, 51st)

Ellsworth: 1. Cece Groh (SO, 23:52, 26th) 2. Claire Straub (SR, 24:32, 36th) 3. Emma Swanson (SR, 25:04, 49th) 4. Sophie Vogel (SO, 25:59, 56th) 5. Jolene Schultz (SO, 26:47, 65th)

Spring Valley: 1. Katherine Dieckman (JR, 24:18, 29th) 2. Claire Anderson (FR, 24:18, 60th) 3. Kari Hybben (JR, 26:50, 66th) 4. Andrea Hinzman (FR, 29:38, 74th) 5. Madison Maier (SR, 30:25, 75th)

Elmwood/Plum City: 1. Kendra Kern (JR, 23:34, 20th) 2. Shanda Trainor (JR, 25:42, 55th)

Thursday, Aug. 30 St. Croix Central Invite Boys' Results:

1. St. Croix Central (72)

2. New Richmond (78)

3. Durand (79)

4. Bloomer (115)

5. Ellsworth (117)

6. Elk Mound (129)

7. Somerset (146)

8. Spring Valley (207)

9. Prescott (229)

10. Glenwood City (286)

11. Baldwin-Woodville (290)

12. Elmwood/Plum City (356)

13. Cumberland (393)

Ellsworth: 1. Addison Peters (SO, 18:53, 13th) 2. Charlie Stuhl (JR, 19:01, 14th) 3. Kyle Perkins (SR, 19:37, 26th) 4. Nick Erickson (JR, 19:44, 27th) 5. Wyatt Nelson (FR, 20:40, 37th)

Spring Valley: 1. Jon Corriea (JR, 20:12, 33rd) 2. Matt Thoma (SO, 20:51, 42nd) 3. Blayne Gregg (FR, 20:57, 43rd) 4. Cole Pelzel (SR, 21:00, 44th) 5. Charlie Maier (FR, 21:01, 45th)

Prescott: 1. Zach Knee (JR, 19:59, 30th) 2. Tristan Winkler (JR, 20:45, 39th) 3. Luke Hillman (SO, 21:14, 49th) 4. Eric Korfhage (FR, 21:15, 51st) 5. Connor Lubich (SO, 21:46, 60th)

Elmwood/Plum City: 1. Austin Bartz (JR, 22:09, 66th) 2. Patrick Tiffany (FR, 22:17, 68th) 3. Cody Erickson (JR, 22:32, 69th) 4. Zack Hartung (SO, 23:35, 75th) 5. Jacob Waltz (SO, 24:01, 78th)