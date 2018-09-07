Cross country: All Wolves record personal bests at Cameron Invite
All nine Elmwood/Plum City cross country athletes recorded their personal-best 5k times of the 2018 season on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the 11-team Cameron Invitational.
Kendra Kern finished in 22nd place out of the 98 runners on the girls' side as the Wolves' top finisher. Kern finished the 5k in 22 minutes, 55.3 seconds, setting a new standard for her upcoming races.
Sophia Tiffany and Shanda Trainor also finished in the top half of Thursday's meet. Tiffany crossed the finish line at 24:30.4 for a 40th-place individual finish, and Trainor followed in 43rd place with a 5k time of 24:36.2.
The Wolves' girls' team lacks the numbers to compete as a team, but continues to make strides in their individual performances.
The boys finished in 10th place overall with 276 team points, an average time of 21:29 and a 2:12.3 spread.
Freshman Patrick Tiffany and sophomore Austin Bartz led the charge for the Wolves and claimed 47th- and 48th-place finishes by crossing the finish line within one second of each other. Tiffany completed the 5k in 20:35.4, and Bartz followed closely behind at 20:36.0.
Cody Erickson (61st place) finished Thursday's 5k in 21:12.6 as the Wolves' third finisher, Zach Hartung (84th) ran a personal best time of 22:12.9, Jacob Waltz came in at 22:47.7 for a 91st-place finish to round out the Wolves' varsity scoring and Josiah Donato completed the race with a 99th-place finish and a time of 23:45.1.
The Wolves continue their season on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Prescott's Invitational. The boys' race is set to begin at 4:15 p.m.