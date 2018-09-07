Kendra Kern finished in 22nd place out of the 98 runners on the girls' side as the Wolves' top finisher. Kern finished the 5k in 22 minutes, 55.3 seconds, setting a new standard for her upcoming races.

Sophia Tiffany and Shanda Trainor also finished in the top half of Thursday's meet. Tiffany crossed the finish line at 24:30.4 for a 40th-place individual finish, and Trainor followed in 43rd place with a 5k time of 24:36.2.

The Wolves' girls' team lacks the numbers to compete as a team, but continues to make strides in their individual performances.

The boys finished in 10th place overall with 276 team points, an average time of 21:29 and a 2:12.3 spread.

Freshman Patrick Tiffany and sophomore Austin Bartz led the charge for the Wolves and claimed 47th- and 48th-place finishes by crossing the finish line within one second of each other. Tiffany completed the 5k in 20:35.4, and Bartz followed closely behind at 20:36.0.

Cody Erickson (61st place) finished Thursday's 5k in 21:12.6 as the Wolves' third finisher, Zach Hartung (84th) ran a personal best time of 22:12.9, Jacob Waltz came in at 22:47.7 for a 91st-place finish to round out the Wolves' varsity scoring and Josiah Donato completed the race with a 99th-place finish and a time of 23:45.1.

The Wolves continue their season on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Prescott's Invitational. The boys' race is set to begin at 4:15 p.m.