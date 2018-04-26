Tingelhoff announced his commitment on Twitter on Monday, April 23, saying he was "100% committed" to joining the Chippewas.

"It was definitely a hard decision," Tingelhoff told the Herald about his decision to attend Central Michigan. "It takes time, but when I visited Central Michigan, just the crowd they got at their spring game and the team, and the coaches, and the campus ... it's beautiful. That right there made my decision."

When asked how long he's wanted to play college football, Tingelhoff said, "Probably since I've been playing football. It's everyone's dream, so when I got the chance it was unbelievable."

The IMG Academy senior plans to sign his letter of intent in the coming weeks to make his commitment official.

In his single season at IMG Academy, Tingelhoff recorded 37 solo tackles and averaged 5.4 tackles per game, but to Tingelhoff, stats are trivial.

"Stats don't matter too much to me," Tingelhoff said. "It's about how hard you work on the field and how much you hustle to the ball carrier."

Before moving to Bradenton, Tingelhoff played for Ellsworth's Jason Janke and Rob Heller, who said they're both happy for their former player.

"Whether you're playing or coaching football, a big part of the 'takeaway' has to be the lessons from relationships and interactions through the game, and Joe is a good example of that," Janke said. "He spent a lot of time in Panther football and we are very proud of him. I am happy for him and his family. Playing college football has been a major goal, and we certainly wish him the best. It will be neat for us to be able to follow his career more closely with him being back in the Midwest."

"We are very excited about Joe's recent commitment to Central Michigan," IMG Academy's head coach Kevin Wright said. "Joe has been an exemplary member of our football program this past year both on and off the field. It has been great to see his development here at IMG where he has competed extremely well against some of the best players in the country. Joe has the physical potential to walk in and make an immediate impact on either side of the ball up front based on CMU's need."

Tingelhoff said he wants to thank his coaches from Ellsworth and IMG Academy, his family and friends for supporting him through his journey.