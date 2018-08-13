Football: Cardinals ready to prove themselves

Now it's finally here, and the Cardinals are anxious to compete against someone other than their own teammates.

"The work ethic has been good, but we're to the point where we're ready to practice against somebody else," Cardinals' head coach Ryan Kapping said.

If you ask the players, they've been ready to see something other than players in red Cardinal jerseys across the line of scrimmage since the end of their 9-2 2017 season.

"At the end of last season, I was just ready to get back out there," junior quarterback Aaron Borgerding said. "We knew we didn't play our best game, so it just really hurt."

"We wanted another chance to prove ourselves," senior Dylan Bosshard said.

The Cardinals will receive that chance on Friday, Aug. 17, when they head to Unity for their season debut, but they'll be making that trip without the class of 2018, which played a large part in the Cardinals' 2017 successes.

Last season, seniors Jaydon Nyeggen and Tyson Kado combined for 1,995 of Spring Valley's 3,022 rushing yards. On the defensive side, the Cardinals are missing 2018 graduate Zacc Larson, the Dunn St. Croix Conference's Co-Most Valuable Defensive player last season.

But the Cardinals aren't rookies when it comes to rebuilding. In fact, they excel at it.

After the 2016 season, the Cardinals said goodbye to 10 seniors who led their team to a 9-2 record. Though underestimated, the Cardinals responded to their loss of their talented senior class by creating another 9-2 season, which ended with a loss to the 10-3 Regis Ramblers.

"I feel like we're starting in a similar point as last year," Kapping said. "We have some encouraging pieces back, but our overall depth is a question mark at this point. I'm encouraged by our numbers, which are up a bit, but a lot of those numbers are sophomores and freshmen."

Along with his team's youth, Kapping's team is undersized with its biggest player weighing in at 185 pounds, but the Cardinals are continuing to try and "prove themselves," as Bosshart would say.

"The kids have taken a big step in the weight room. Participation this summer was probably the best we've had in the time that I've been here, which is encouraging," Kapping said. "Now it's just trying to develop their skills and getting them ready to play the way we need them to."

Senior Kenny Fesenmaier said the Cardinals will lean on their positivity, speed and athleticism to counteract their small size.

"We all just need to support each other and stay positive so that we can all play hard and fast," Fesenmaier said.

Borgerding, who stepped up as the team's starting quarterback as a sophomore last year, said that he has higher leadership expectations for himself this year.

"I was embraced by the upperclassmen last year, and I have to thank them a lot because when I was down they'd pick me back up," Borgerding said. "I tried to do my best to lead, but they really helped me stay calm and keep everything in check."

Now Borgerding is tasked with getting his team to buy into the positivity and work ethic his upperclassmen exemplified. This shouldn't be challenging for Borgerding and his fellow returners considering the Cardinals' will to succeed is evident in their willingness to give up the month of August and many summer mornings to play the game they love together.

"Because school starts after Labor Day, it's a whole month that they're here doing things that other kids aren't doing," Kapping said. "I think that alone speaks to how much they want to play football."

"We all know what we need to do to win," Bosshart said. "We've all had successful teams in the past, and we look up to them and know that they were ready to work when it was time to work.

"We just have to carry that on."

The Cardinals' season-opener at Unity High School is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday.