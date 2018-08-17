Football: Prescott to only win and learn this season

"Personally, coming off of last year and missing the playoffs, it was hard to look at those seniors and know that it was their last game and that we were so close," incoming senior co-captain Stenroos said.

Closing the season with a game in which the Cardinals failed to put a single point on the scoreboard was hard enough, but saying goodbye to the senior class that had made the first stride in flipping the script of the program hit this year's returners with a desire to lead their team the way their upperclassmen had.

At the start of the 2017 season, the Cardinals were coming off of a 0-9 season, but the class of 2018 made it apparent that they weren't leaving Prescott with another winless year.

Stenroos credits last year's 4-5 record improvement to senior leadership. "Joe Roosen, Derek Rundquist and Westy Bartsch, they all wanted us to play at our top level," Stenroos said, "so we were motivated to give them what they were asking of us."

"They also got us together," junior co-captain Riley Anfinson said. "I remember every Friday they'd text our group and be like, 'We're going to be at the field. We want to see all of you guys there.' We'd lift together, we'd run together and they just got us to vibe."

Stenroos, Anfinson and their fellow co-captains, seniors Jonah Anderson and Ian Waters, want to carry last year's captains' leadership styles into the upcoming year along with a few more wins, a playoff berth and a greater appreciation for Prescott football.

After a few losing seasons, some ridicule has piled on for the Cardinals. They're ready to change that.

"Non-football players in our school they're all like, 'Oh, you guys were 0-9 two years ago, and we've never been a good football team,'" Stenroos said. "Well that's not true, but it's hard to get more people out when you do have a few losing seasons in a row."

The Cardinals have only been able to roster two teams with their lack of numbers for the past two seasons, but Anderson has taken it upon himself to change this before his time as a Cardinal is over.

"One of my goals here is to kind of show the younger kids how fun football can be, and how if you put in the work and you do everything that's needed, you start to kind of build a culture and I think that should be our number one job," Anderson said. "Once we leave, I want kids to remember having a great time on the team and I hope that little kids see us and realize how fun football can be. Keeping kids wanting to play the game should be our number one job, because that's where it starts."

Waters knows that in order to promote the program in a positive light, the team will have to start internally. "I think one of the big things is just keeping people motivated and helping them to stay positive," Waters said. "If something goes wrong don't be beating on a guy because of it. Just have short-term memory."

Second-year head coach Kevin Haglund, who claims he's been "tapping his foot and wagging his tail" in anticipation for the season since last year's final loss, is in sync with his captains.

"I think the biggest thing this year is just focusing on the positivity," Haglund said. "It's really easy to get negative in any facet of life, but you can find something positive or find the good in all of those situations. I always tell the guys you either win or your learn. If at the end of the day the score is not in our favor, we'll have some things we can work on.

"That's why I always say you either win or you learn. There's no real losing involved."

Reaching the playoffs is front and center on Prescott's radar, but the only way the Cardinals will consider this year a "losing season" is if they fail to continue the brotherhood and love for football that they've learned from upperclassmen of the past.

The Cardinals head to Rhinelander on Friday, Aug. 17, where they'll kick off their winning and learning season at 7 p.m.