Football: EPC sets tone of aiming higher in season opener

The Wolves (1-0) defeated the Independence/Gilmanton Indees (0-1) 44-18 on Friday, Aug. 17, in what head EPC coach Mike Birtzer referred to as an "ultimate team win," and showed how they've been striving to aim higher in 2018.

"Our guys experienced last season and that left a bad taste. They didn't want that again," Birtzer said. "Our guys worked unbelievably hard in the offseason. Us coaches can put it there, but they did it. They're buying into it."

"Our entire team has been gearing up since the last few seconds of the Clear Lake game last year," senior co-captain Noah Gansluckner said. "We've worked harder this offseason than we have in the past four years I've been a part of EPC football."

EPC's offseason dedication was never under question in the season opener. Senior co-captain Tyler Maxwell showed his improvement right from the get-go by returning the opening kick off to the Indees' 2-yard line, giving Dalton Binkowski ideal field positioning to score the first touchdown of the 2018 season. Binkowski and teammate Nic Forster, who together accounted for five of EPC's six touchdowns, made their way through the trenches throughout the night, thanks to what Gansluckner referred to as the "best offensive line" he's seen in a long time.

"They really put in the work this offseason," Gansluckner said, "and they came together tonight on every single play."

Linemen T.J. Asher, Jordan Brunner, Paul Schwebach, Bronson Huebner and John Henn also made it possible for senior Zack Phillips to ease into his new quarterback roles as the game progressed by maintaining their blocks and keeping the Indees out of the pocket.

"We always talk about maintaining their blocks and driving," Birtzer said, "and that's what they did."

With his line's contributions, Phillips was able to find his trusted backs throughout the night and complete a passing touchdown caught by Gansluckner with 1:42 left in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter featured two unintentional onside kicks each recovered by Gansluckner, a Tyler Bee interception, a huge Ryden Carson first down and many minutes for EPC's junior varsity players to try their hand under the Friday night lights.

"These two schools have great football tradition," Birtzer said of Elmwood and Plum City, "and I think we all kind of understood that we all let that tradition down a little bit last year, and these kids didn't want that to happen again. They've really put it on themselves to get there."

With this season's motto of aiming higher, the sweetness of Game 1 has already evolved into a hunger for similar results in Week 2's rivalry game on the Spring Valley Cardinals' (0-1) home turf.

"This is the biggest game of the season for a lot of guys on our team; it's got a big red circle on our calendars," Gansluckner said of his team's upcoming game against the Cardinals. "I've been gearing up for this thing for a full year and I think we're all ready for it."

The Friday, Aug. 24, Spring Valley vs. EPC game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.