"It was definitely a Week 1 game, and we're glad it was not a conference game," Heller said. "Loyal was a physical team and they wanted it more than us it looked like."

Heller said his team's offense was highlighted by Sawyer Hamilton who caught the Panthers' only touchdown of the night. "Sawyer Hamilton ran hard all night long and was our bright spot on offense," Heller said.

Ellsworth's head coach also mentioned Erik Lange who picked off two Loyal passes in his final first game of his high school football career.

"Aside from those two (Hamilton and Lange), we have a lot of work to do if we want to be the team we know we can be," Heller said.

The Panthers will host the River Falls Wildcats (1-0) in their home opener on Friday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season with a 35-7 decision over New Richmond (0-1) on Friday, Aug. 17.

Unity 28, Spring Valley 27

The Spring Valley Cardinals outworked the Unity Eagles in nearly every category possible on Friday, Aug. 17, aside from the most crucial — turnovers.

Spring Valley fumbled five times in their season debut, turning the ball over three times. The young Cardinals also gave up a kick return touchdown and were blocked in a fourth-quarter extra point attempt, which would have tied the game at 28-28.

Yet, head coach Ryan Kapping was still able to find the positives in Game 1.

"We did a lot of things well and will spend the week focusing on how to address the mistakes and build from the positives," Kapping said.

The Cardinals rushed for 319 yards, which Kapping credited to his team's offensive line. Nate Fesenmaier recorded 135 rushing yards as Spring Valley's leader, while quarterback Aaron Borgerding added 126 rushing yards of his own. Borgerding and Fesenmaier ran in three of Spring Valley's four touchdowns. Dylan Bosshart caught a 54-yard pass from Borgerding in the third quarter to account for Spring Valley's third of four touchdowns on the night.

The Eagles rushed for 176 yards and recorded 48 passing yards.

Santana Schlegel recorded 9.5 tackles against the Eagles, eight of which were solo.

"Defensively we will need to work to eliminate big plays and that will be a challenge this next week against an Elmwood/Plum City team that features two very explosive runners," Kapping said.

The Cardinals host the EPC Wolves on Friday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m.

Rhinelander 28, Prescott 6

The Prescott Cardinals set themselves up for success in the first quarter of their 2018 season, but weren't able to bounce back after fumbling on the goal line just before the opening 12 minutes of Game 1 came to a conclusion, putting the ball and momentum in Rhinelander's hands.

The Hodags went on to score the first two touchdowns of the game in the second quarter, taking a 14-0 lead before the Cardinals scored for the first and only time of the night. Riley Anfinson completed a 5-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds left in the first half, but the Cardinals failed to find the paydirt for the remainder of their season debut, resulting in a 28-6 loss.

The home Hodags tallied up 229 rushing and 93 receiving yards, outworking the Cardinals in both categories.

Prescott quarterback Jonah Anderson was 3-for-9 for just 20 yards, while Rhinelander's Brock Lieder recorded 93 passing yards in his 5-for-10 performance.

Ethan Luksich recorded 89 of Prescott's 168 rushing yards, and Kyle Holman was responsible for 17 of the Cardinals' 20 receiving yards. Senior Matthew Langer contributed 23 rushing yards in his first game back on the gridiron since his freshman year, and head coach Kevin Haglund said he was a great addition to both Prescott's offense and defense.

Haglund also complimented Anfinson who he said had a great game at corner, and said his team's offensive line put up a good fight despite the final score.

However, Haglund was disappointed in his team's inability to complete tackles. "We didn’t tackle very well, which is frustrating because that’s something we take pride in," Haglund said on Saturday, Aug. 18. "Last night we didn't show it."

The Cardinals were hurt by Rhinelander's running back Drake Martin who rushed for 177 yards.

"We're continuing to focus on the positives, but we just need to execute. That goes for the players and the coaches," Haglund said. "Games aren't lost by lack of talent alone. They're lost by misalignment and misassignment."

Prescott's next chance to claim their first win of the season and learn from Game 1 will come at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, when they host the Durand Panthers who dropped their season opener in a 41-14 loss to Saint Croix Central.