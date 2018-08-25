EPC's Dalton Binkowski and Nic Forster, who combined for 334 rushing yards and five touchdowns against the Indees, were held to just 67 yards against the Cardinals (1-1) who eyed Binkowski and Forster as vital targets early on.

"They're both really good football players, and we knew that, so we made sure we practiced reading our keys and just playing good, solid football defensively," Spring Valley co-captain Kenny Fesenmaier said after his team's 32-8 win on Friday, Aug. 24.

Fesenmaier recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles against the Wolves (1-1) in Week 2's rivalry game.

"We knew they'd be gunning for us, so this whole week we practiced with a lot of intensity, and that helped us a lot."

"Our defensive line did a good job of taking away the edge that Nic Forster had a lot of success with last week," Spring Valley's head coach Ryan Kapping said. "We did a nice job of getting flat and our linebackers continually got to where they needed to be."

Spring Valley's assignment-sound defense that held the Wolves scoreless until the final minute of the game was carried by Santana Schlegel who recorded 10 solo tackles in his team's home opener.

While Spring Valley's line took care of the threats posed by Binkowski and Forster, junior co-captain Aaron Borgerding looked like a seasoned veteran in the pocket as he guided his team's offense to a first half lead of 20-0.

"(Aaron) was a sophomore last year and it's really hard to step in as a varsity quarterback as an underclassmen, but this year you wouldn't even think he's a junior, you'd think he's a senior leading the team," Fesenmaier said. "He stepped right into the role and it's really nice having a good quarterback at the helm."

Borgerding was 8-for-12 in pass attempts for 82 yards and rushed for 94 yards on 14 attempts, two of which resulted in touchdowns.

"Both Pat and Sean (Hoolihan) have done a terrific job with Aaron, plus Aaron puts in a lot of time watching film," Kapping said. "He's very interested in becoming a better player. He's a hard worker, good athlete and it's fun to see what happens on the field when you put those attributes together."

Spring Valley's offense was highlighted by sophomore Nate Fesenmaier who scored two of the Cardinals' first half touchdowns with a 17-yard run in the first quarter, followed by a 1-yard push into the paydirt by the sophomore in the second.

"Nate is probably the toughest guy on our team," Fesenmaier said. "I love blocking for him, because he just does his job."

"Nate prepared himself well in the offseason," Kapping said. "He's a tough kid and we weren't really sure if he would be able to shoulder the load that he has so far for only being a sophomore. That's one of the reasons why we have Dakota Kerr at the fullback position, but Nate has been a pleasant surprise."

Nate's physicality through the the trenches allowed him to add 84 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The Cardinals' third touchdown of the night came from an 8-yard pass completion from Borgerding to junior Brenden Williams who had missed a wide-open look two plays before the Cardinals took a 20-0 lead before halftime.

"One of the things we strive to do is to stay positive," Kapping said. "Things happen and we know we're going to make mistakes, and we tell the kids every day that we have to bounce back from them. Brenden did a great job coming back and making a play on that touchdown ball."

Williams recorded 30 receiving and 29 rushing yards on the night. Senior co-captain Dylan Bosshart was the Cardinals' top receiver with 41 yards on three completions.

The Cardinals lost 40 yards on the six penalties called against them in their Friday win, indicating some areas that still need to be cleaned up before conference play, but Kapping has already seen major strides from his team over the course of one week.

"I think there were major improvements from last week," Kapping said. "We minimized turnovers, we got to the football better and we tackled better than a week ago."

EPC was unable to find much of a silver lining in their Friday loss until their final drive of the night, which resulted in a Zack Phillips 22-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Maxwell.

Phillips threw for 51 yards in the fourth quarter and refused to let his offense completely crumble after turning the ball over twice.

"We didn't give up, but Spring Valley outplayed us," EPC's head coach Mike Birtzer said. "They got the momentum and they rode it. I give all the credit to Spring Valley in this one.

"I thought our kids gave everything that they had, we just didn't take care of business when we needed to. Now we've got to fix it."

The Wolves' next chance to mend their shortcomings will come on Friday, Aug. 31, when they host Grantsburg (2-0). Spring Valley hosts Durand (1-1) on Aug. 31, and both games will begin at 7 p.m.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

River Falls 49, Ellsworth 12

Durand 17, Prescott 15