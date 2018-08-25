Though the final score wasn't in his team's favor, Cardinals' head coach Kevin Haglund saw glimpses of hope from his Prescott team.

"We tackled a lot better than last week, and our offense and passing game was clicking," Haglund said.

The Cardinals (0-2) got on board first with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jonah Anderson to Riley Anderson, but a Brett Ingli 57-yard touchdown run tightened things up at 7-6 before the conclusion of the first quarter.

Durand (1-1) used a 17-yard field goal to claim their first lead of the game in the third quarter, then extended its lead to 17-7 in the fourth before Prescott set the final score at 17-15 with another touchdown pass from Anderson to Anfinson.

Anfinson also picked off a pass from Durand's TJ Tulip for the only interception of the game.

"Durand played really well and will be a tough team in their conference," Haglund said, "but we saw a lot of improvements."

The Cardinals will kick off Middle Border Conference play in Amery (1-1) on Friday, Aug. 31.

River Falls 49, Ellsworth 12

The Wildcats jumped to an early 21-0 first quarter lead with two passing touchdowns from Logan Graetz to Jared Creen and an 8-yard touchdown run from Seth Kohel.

The Panthers (0-2) shot back with an 7-yard pass from Cole Woodland to Wyatt Hines that found the endzone, but were hindered by four turnovers and their inability to hold the Wildcats (2-0) on third downs.

"River Falls was a greatly-improved team," Ellsworth's head coach Rob Heller said, "and it's hard to win a game when you give up 500 yards of offense."

The Panthers used a 1-yard push into the paydirt from Max Grand with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter, but another River Falls TD sealed the deficit at 37 with 5:37 left in the game.

Ellsworth's schedule won't ease anytime soon. Ellsworth heads to St. Croix Central (2-0) on Friday, Aug. 31, to face the 2017 Division 4 WIAA state runners-up in the Panthers' first conference game of the season.