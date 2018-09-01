Football: Cardinals capitalize on steadiness

That steadiness translates to their play.

The Cardinals (2-1) claimed a 21-7 Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Durand Panthers (1-2) on Friday, Aug. 31, and remained even keel even when the Panthers completed their only touchdown in the third quarter.

“As coaches we try not to get too animated about big things, and we talk to the kids about playing at a consistent level,” Kapping said.

The Cardinals secured a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with Nate Fesenmaier’s first of three touchdown carries and by holding the Panthers to two three-and-out series.

The Cardinals began the second quarter with a fan favorite pitch from quarterback Aaron Borgerding to running back Brenden Williams that created a 37-yard pass completion from the running back to Carter Deppa. The nine-play drive concluded with Fesemaier’s second touchdown of the night, giving the Cardinals a 14-0 lead with 7:48 to go in the half.

The Panthers were retired on three plays in their next drive of the night, which concluded with a Dakota Kerr sack before the Cardinals took over at their own 32-yard line. Facing third and nine, Borgerding completed a 14-yard pass to Deppa, and the Cardinals made their way down the field in three and a half minutes before Fesenmaier scored his third touchdown of the night on a one-yard push.

A Mike Bauer tackle forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs after an unsuccessful fourth and one attempt on their final drive of the first half, but the Cardinals knew there was a lot of game left to play.

“We felt good at halftime, but we knew they were going to come back and deliver a blow and hang in the game,” Kapping said. “They’re just too well-coached to roll over, so we knew they were going to come back and makes some plays, but our kids responded.”

The Cardinals held the Panthers to another three-out series in their first drive of the second half, but a Cardinal fumble turnover on their own 39-yard line gave the Panthers the field position they needed to score their only touchdown of the night with 2:43 to play in the third quarter.

“There are a lot of highs and lows in the game, but it’s all about how you handle it personally,” senior co-captain Lance McMurrin said. “So, when there are those lows, we just have to keep our mindset up and power through it.”

Up 21-7, the Cardinals remained unfazed and continued to show a knack for managing the clock.

“We simulate that in practice, so that credit goes to our coaches,” Borgerding said when asked about his patient offense. “They prepare us to know what we’re supposed to do, so that’s on the coaches.”

Borgerding was 4-for-8 in pass attempts with 93 passing yards and recorded 104 rushing yards on 18 carries to lead the Cardinals, but credited his line for allowing him to run a steady offense.

“Without them I’d get sacked every time,” Borgerding said. “Their blocking is tremendous, and I can’t thank them enough.”

“With Pat (Houlton)’s play selection and the communication from our coaches above and on the ground, we were making sure we were taking our time and keeping Aaron fresh while we let the clock run down,” Kapping said. “The kids executed on first-down situations, which slowed the game down.”

After holding the Panthers on fourth and two in their first drive of the fourth quarter, the Cardinals presented a seven-minute drive that ended with their second fumble of the night. With five minutes to play, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs for the final time, but didn’t hear any taunting from the Cardinals who held their applause until they loaded their bus.

Kapping said his team will address their linebacker level coverage prior to Week 4, but even the soft-spoken coach admitted his team had a lot to be proud of after their Week 3 win.

“Our team played very consistent tonight, the secondary knocked a lot of balls down, our defensive line played really well, and we played consistently on offense,” Kapping said. “I think our young kids did an awesome job of simulating Durand’s offense this past week. It was just a great team win.”

But with the 3-0 Colby team as their next assignment, the Cardinals will remain level-headed as they prepare for Week 4.

“Next week will be a good example of what playoff football is like,” Kapping said. “Colby is a traditionally strong program and we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

The Cardinals will begin their Week 4 game at Colby at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.

OTHER PIERCE COUNTY SCORES:

St. Croix Central 42, Ellsworth 0

Amery 34, Prescott 14

Grantsburg 49, Elmwood/Plum City 22