Football: Pierce County teams hurt by lack of offense

The Pirates (3-0) scored the first six touchdowns of the night before the Wolves (1-2) got on the board in the second quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run from Nic Forster.

The Wolves struck again with a 53-yard touchdown run from Tyler Maxwell in the final minute of the third quarter, but the Pirates continued to execute on offense and scored their seventh touchdown of the night before the Wolves set the final score at with a 4-yard touchdown carry from Ryden Carson.

Pirates' starting quarterback Luke Anderson was 7-for-11 on pass attempts and threw for 189 yards.

Wolves' quarterback Zack Phillips completed 81 passing yards on 6-of-11 attempts.

Forster contributed 66 of EPC's 201 rushing yards to lead his team, while UW-Badger commit Leo Chenal led the Pirates with 100 of his team's 213 rushing yards.

"We kept playing against a team that's very talented," EPC's head coach Mike Birtzer said. "For our kids to keep fighting and scratching the whole game, that was something that I was quite happy with."

The Wolves will attempt to earn their second win of the season on Friday, Sept. 7, when they face Cameron (0-3) on the Comets' home field.

St. Croix Central 42, Ellsworth 0

The 2017 WIAA Division 2 state runners-up held the Ellsworth Panthers (0-3) to just 39 yards of offense their Friday, Aug. 31, game, while the St. Croix Central Panthers (3-0) piled on 407 yards in their shutout.

SCC's Austin Kopacz rushed for 213 of his team's 365 total rushing yards, and averaged 16.4 yards per carry. Kopacz and teammate Ryan Larson each scored three of SCC's six touchdowns.

Ellsworth will host the Amery Warriors (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 7, while SCC will head to New Richmond (0-3) in Week 4. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Amery 34, Prescott 14

The Amery Warriors (2-1) welcomed the Prescott Cardinals (0-3) to their home turf by taking a 21-0 halftime lead and holding the Cardinals scoreless until they sent in their reserves in the fourth quarter.

Amery's Lance Waalen was responsible for three of his team's touchdowns and recorded 175 rushing yards to lead the Warriors.

Andrew Shelstad and Matthew Langer managed to keep the Cardinals from being shut out by scoring Prescott's 14 points in the fourth quarter, but it was hardly enough to claim a Middle Border Conference win against the Warriors.

"Amery came out hot and played a tough game," Cardinals' head coach Kevin Haglund said. "I think as coaches and as players we weren't prepared for them to come out with such a bang. They caught us off guard right away. We didn't execute and they did."

Haglund was able to find a silver lining in Week 3's loss through the play of Langer and Riley Anfinson.

"Matthew Langer and Riley Anfinson continue to be our work horses," Haglund said. "Matthew Langer continues to run hard and play amazing defense, and Riley is right there with him. They're just doing their jobs and they're leaders who we can continue to count on on and off the field.

The Cardinals will host the Somerset Spartans (1-2), who ended Osceola's 21-game conference win streak in Week 3, on Friday, Sept. 7.