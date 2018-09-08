However, Matzek and his Panthers (1-3) team were reminded of how enjoyable football can be when the final score leans in their favor on Friday, Sept. 7, in their first win of the season.

After starting the season 0-3 with losses to Loyal, River Falls and St. Croix Central, the Panthers finally added to their win column with a 38-14 Middle Border Conference defeat over the Amery Warriors (2-2), giving head coach Rob Heller his first career win as the Panthers’ sole head coach and plenty of reminders of what’s still in store for the 2018 season.

“This is huge,” Matzek said. “It’s much more fun winning instead of getting shut out, and this just reminds us that we can win games in the Middle Border. We have to believe that we can win out this season and make it to the playoffs.”

“No doubt about it, we had a tough three-game start to our season,” Heller said, “but it’s nice to see the kids respond and to watch them realize what they’re capable of.”

The Panthers wasted little time and scored on their 72-yard, first drive of the night with a four-yard touchdown pass from Cole Woodland to Logan Benson, putting the Panthers ahead 6-0 with 7:01 to play in the first quarter.

Amery responded with their first turnover on downs after an Ivan Mendez tackle stopped the Warriors from converting on fourth-and-4 in their first drive of the night, giving a preview of what the rest of Amery’s rushing game would look like.

The Panthers outrushed the Warriors 328-68, and were led by seniors Logan Melstrom (207 rushing yards) and Sawyer Hamilton (102) who combined for 309 of the Panthers’ total rushing yards on 44 combined carries.

Heller credited his team’s rushing success and Woodland’s improvement to the team’s new offensive line combination, which included Cody Gipson, Chase Matzek, Peter Olson and a handful of guys who were willing to step up after the first three weeks of the season highlighted flaws in the Panthers’ offense.

Ellsworth’s offense struck again in the first four minutes of the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown carry from Hamilton and a 2-point conversion pass caught by Shane Lange, which stretched the Panthers’ lead to 14-0. In a matter of minutes, Hamilton recovered an Amery fumble on the Warriors’ 26-yard line, giving his team favorable positioning and another reminder of the joys of football.

The Panthers’ took advantage of Hamilton’s defensive play with a touchdown carry from Max Grand, which was followed by another failed fourth-down conversion attempt by the Warriors.

With 3:38 to go in the half, Ellsworth turned to Melstrom who concluded the Panthers’ one-and-a-half-minute drive with a 51-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 26-0 lead.

The Warriors made due with the remaining two minutes in the first half and scored on a pass completion from Brett Forrest to Tyler Reichert to close the gap to 26-7 before recovering an onside kick to takeover at Ellsworth’s 25-yard line. But when Amery sat at second-and-goal on the Panthers’ 8-yard line, it was senior Erik Lange who boosted his team with an interception to conclude the first half.

The Warriors quieted the Panthers’ bench down a smidgen with a Lance Waalen touchdown on the second half’s opening kick return, but the Panthers’ defense would keep the Warriors out of scoring position for the remainder of the 24-point feat.

Melstrom recorded his second touchdown of the night on a 6-yard carry, which was followed by defensive sparks from a Wyatt Hines interception and a Jared Lansing sack in the Warriors’ second and third drives of the second half.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Heller said referring to his team’s improved defense in the second half, “and they bought in.”

The final score was set at 38-14 when Hamilton scored his second touchdown of the night in the first 40 seconds of the fourth quarter. Once second-string quarterback Mason Anderson took a knee on the final play of the game, Fuller-Symes Field echoed with Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” and cheerful Panther players, coaches and fans whose outlook on the season began to shine in a more positive light.

“The kids executed exceptionally well tonight, and I place a lot of that on the seniors,” Heller said. “It’s their senior year, and I give them all the credit for taking ownership of their senior season.”

“We don’t want to have to rely on last year’s success,” Matzek said. “We want to make our own.”

The 2018 Panthers will continue to create their own story on Friday, Sept. 14, when they travel to Somerset to face the 2-2 Spartans.

Elmwood/Plum City 59, Cameron 23

Somerset 42, Prescott 21

Colby 20, Spring Valley 13