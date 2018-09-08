The Wolves' (2-2, 1-1) aggressive offense in their 59-23 Friday, Sept. 7, win was led by Zack Phillips who was 6-for-6 passing for 156 yards and four touchdown passes.

EPC's running game was dominated by Nic Forster and Dalton Binkowski who recorded over 300 yards and two touchdowns combined. Forster tallied up 178 yards on 16 carries, and Binkowksi recorded 136 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Senior Tyler Maxwell caught four of Phillips' passes for 107 yards and reached paydirt twice, while Noah Gansluckner contributed three of the Wolves' eight touchdowns.

Josiah Boyce and Binkowski each picked off a pass from Cameron (0-4, 0-1) quarterback Mark Daniels, and Boyce matched Binkowski's touchdown total.

Binkowski — who became the Wolves' all-time leading tackler in program history in Week 3 — was the Wolves' defensive leader with 10 tackles.

The Wolves are now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Lakeland Conference play and will travel to Alma High School on Friday, Sept. 14, to face the Pepin/Alma Eagles (2-2, 0-1) in their third conference matchup of the season.

Colby 20, Spring Valley 13

The Colby Hornets presented the Spring Valley Cardinals with a high-caliber, playoff-like challenge on Friday, Sept. 7, and were able to limit the Cardinals' offense like no other team has in 2018.

The Cardinals (2-2, 1-0) were held to 207 yards of offense, while the Hornets recorded 299 yards of their own.

Dylan Bosshart was the only Cardinal to record more than 30 rushing yards, and he did so easily. The senior co-captain recorded 119 rushing yards on seven carries, and made his way to the paydirt twice to record both of Spring Valley's Week 4 touchdowns.

Neither team leaned on their passing game in Friday night's matchup. Spring Valley's Aaron Borgerding was 2-for-9 for 25 total passing yards, while Colby's Roman Schmitt recorded 24 yards on 3-for-13. However, Borgerding was picked off twice, while Schmitt kept things clean with zero interceptions.

The Hornets relied heavily on Tyler Klement and Reece Kellenhofer who together recorded 267 of the Hornets' 275 rushing yards on 40 carries combined and were responsible for all three of Colby's touchdowns.

Santana Schlegel remained the Cardinals' defensive leader with 10 total tackles, and Kenny Fesenmaier, Michael Bauer and Lance McMurrin each recorded a sack.

The Cardinals will attempt to improve from .500 on Friday, Sept. 14, when they travel to Glenwood City to face the Hilltoppers (3-1, 2-0) in their second Dunn-St. Croix Conference game of the season. The Hilltoppers are coming off of a 27-12 Week 4 victory over the Durand Panthers (1-3, 0-2).

Somerset 42, Prescott 21

The Cardinals dropped to 0-4 after their Week 4 face-off with the Somerset Spartans, but recorded their highest-scoring game since their 2017 25-12 win over the Spartans.

Prescott's (0-4, 0-2) Lane Budworth took over as the Cardinals' starting quarterback for the Friday, Sept. 7, game, while Jonah Anderson carried out a receiving role after being his team's QB1 for the first three weeks of the season.

Budworth fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carson Stenroos in the opening drive of the night, but the Spartan's (2-2, 2-0) quarterback Will Pelitch answered with a 53-yard keeper that allowed the Spartans to take a 7-6 lead before the conclusion of the first quarter.

Pelitch punched in again in second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown, which was followed by a successful two-point conversion to give the Spartans a 15-6 halftime lead.

Somerset continued to challenge Prescott's defense by scoring three more touchdowns before the Cardinals found the paydirt for the second time with an Ethan Luksich 4-yard touchdown run and a completed two-point conversion pass from Budworth to Matthew Langer.

Andrew Shelstad found the endzone on a 1-yard carry in the final two minutes of the game to seal the Cardinals' highest-scoring game since Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, but the Cardinals' scoring achievement wasn't enough to claim their first win of the 2018 season.

Prescott's next chance at making a mark in their win column will come on Friday, Sept. 14, when they host the New Richmond Tigers (0-4, 0-2) who are also in need of an end to their losing streak. The St. Croix Central Panthers (4-0, 2-) served the Tigers their most-recent loss on Friday, Sept. 7, in a 39-0 feat.