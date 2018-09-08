VIDEO: Ellsworth claims first win of season

Seniors Logan Melstrom (207) and Sawyer Hamilton (102) recorded 309 of the Panthers' 328 total rushing yards. Melstrom and Hamilton recorded two touchdowns apiece. Freshman Max Grand added a rushing touchdown.

Logan Benson was the Panthers' top receiver against the Warriors. The senior recorded one touchdown and 38 receiving yards on four receptions.

Jared Lansing led the Panthers' defensive charge with nine total tackles and two sacks.

The Panthers are now 1-3 on the season and 1-1 in Middle Border Conference play. They'll travel to Somerset for their Week 5 game on Friday, Sept. 14.