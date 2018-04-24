Prep golf: Cardinals setting themselves up for success

Most of Leach's future opponents have been able to compete on a golf course before the last week in April.

That's not a cause of concern for the Spring Valley senior, however.

"You can't be thinking about how guys in Florida and California have been able to golf all year," Leach, the Marquette University golf commit, said. "You've just got to make the most of your opportunity and just practice as much as you can and the season will come eventually."

After nearly a month of nothing but practice, the Spring Valley golf team's season is finally here, and the Cardinals plan to focus on what they can control in their condensed 2018 season.

"You just have to give yourself the best opportunity to try to improve," Leach said.

For the Cardinals, that entails getting creative with practices and taking advantage of the resources available to them.

For most of April, Leach and his teammates have been practicing in his garage and basement where the Leach family has supplied three portable nets, hitting mats and ceilings that are high enough to allow the Cardinal golfers to get full swings in while indoors.

"It's tough," head coach Matt Ducklow said, "but you have to make do with what you have."

That's been the go-to line for most spring sports teams whose seasons have been cut short due to an extended winter, but few have access to amenities such as those at the Leach home.

"I know I've spoken with some other players in our conference on different teams and they don't really have anything like we do," Leach said.

This advantage, plus the returning of seven golfers with varsity experience, is what gives the Cardinals a boost of confidence heading into the 2018 season, even if they have less than a month to compete before WIAA regionals begin on May 22.

"I know we've got a really good team and we can be competitive," Leach said. "We've got high goals, and I think everyone shares relatively the same goal. It'll be fun to see how the season plays out, but I don't think the weather will be too detrimental."

Last year's Spring Valley team won the Dunn-St. Croix conference and took fourth at sectionals after having qualified for state in both 2015 and 2016.

"We're hoping to do better than that this year and possibly get to the state tournament," Ducklow said, "but we're just going to do the best that we can and whatever happens, happens."

Ducklow told the Herald his team will be challenged with defeating Luck/Frederic and Eleva-Strum to make it back to University Ridge in Madison, but for now, they're just focused on taking one meet at a time and committing to setting themselves up for success.

Leach tied for third place at last year's state tournament, which he considered a disappointment, after having claimed the state title in 2016. This year, he knows what his team's focus has to be in order to avoid as many "bad golf days" as possible.

"A big part of it is just really committing to what you're doing, so when you're getting ready to hit a shot you really have to be committed to it, and if any doubt ever creeps into your mind, you just back away, take a little more time," Leach explained. "I think that's one thing I'm really going to focus more on this year. I felt like a lot of times last year I was standing over the ball getting ready to hit and was just like, 'Is this the right club to be hitting with? Is the wind blowing this way?'

"This year I'm just going to really focus on trying to commit to my shots better, and I think that'll help the team improve."

So far, Leach's predictions have come through.

The Cardinals competed at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax on Monday, April 23 and claimed a winning score of 180, outlasting Durand by one shot.

Leach finished with a 43 and was followed by Josh Hannack who shot a 45. Tyler Konobeck, Colton Kotval and Trevor Stangl each finished at 46 to round out Spring Valley's varsity five.

"It's kind of nice to build a team around (Leach), but we've got a lot of guys with experience," Ducklow said. "We have seven guys coming back who have varsity experience, so there's going to be a lot of competition for the guys to fill the varsity spots. And they know that; we talked about that the first day.

"You might golf varsity three on a Tuesday, and on Thursday you might come back and be our JV three. They understand that. Do they like it? Probably not. But they understand that it's about what's best for our team."

With their experience and buy-in to see their team succeed, the Cardinals expect to win another conference title this year, even if they only have a month to claim the DSC.

"I have a lot of confidence going into the season," Leach said, "and I think we're going to have a good year."