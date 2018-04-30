The Cardinals finished ninth out of 15 teams at the Colfax Invitational on Wednesday, April 25, and were led by junior Brian Tayson, who shot an 18-hole score of 90.

Wednesday was Prescott's first meet since the 2017 WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville regional where they placed ninth to close a season that Tayson described as "rough."

"There were a lot of good days, a lot of bad days," Strand said.

"Last year, in general, we had some young guys who were forced to play a little varsity before they were probably ready," head coach Jay Bartsch said. "When you do that, that kind of shows up in some of your outcomes at some of your meets."

The Cardinals remain relatively young this season with one senior, George Wazlawik, a handful of juniors, and some sophomores and freshmen.

But they're hoping that the experience and lessons they gained from a disappointing 2017 season helps them make their way to the top half of the Middle Border Conference in their one-month 2018 season.

In 2017, the MBC meet was held on April 11. On April 20, 2018, the Cardinals were still creating putting courses around their high school's Spanish classroom, trying to hit the top of a table with their chips in the surrounding hallways.

"It kind of puts a lot of pressure on us on varsity," Strand said when asked about the shortened season. "We're expected to perform with minimal practice."

But in the Cardinals' minds, as their season gets narrower, their chances of moving up in the MBC expand.

Tayson said he believes it'll be easier for his team to make a move in the conference in the condensed season when all teams are trying to make do with the one month they have to compete.

In the month they have, not only will the Prescott golfers try to advance in the conference rankings, but also hope to generate more recognition for their program.

"We have to have the mentality to work hard to get where we want," Strand said.

"The conference is wide-open; anyone has a shot," Bartsch said.

Bartsch believes if his players can shoot around 45 and below, they'll be in the top two or three teams at any meet all year.

As for Tayson's final words: "The conference better watch out for us."