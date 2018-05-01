Prep golf: Ellsworth and Prescott compete in first MBC meet of 2018
Both the Ellsworth and Prescott boys golf teams have goals of finishing in the top half of the Middle Border Conference this year. The Panthers and Cardinals showed that there is still some work to be done on Monday, April 30 if they want to reach their synonymous goals.
The Panthers took fifth out of eight teams at the nine-hole New Richmond Golf Club meet on Monday with a team score of 198 strokes. The Cardinals finished in seventh place at 217, 37 strokes behind Baldwin-Woodville, the first-place team.
Zach Nugent was Ellsworth's top golfer. The senior golfed a 47.
Carter Strand led the Cardinals with a 52. Saint Croix Central's Mason Bohatta won the meet with a score of 39.
Both teams will compete at the Amery Golf Course on Tuesday, May 1 at 3:45 p.m.
TEAM SCORES:
1. B-W (180)
2. New Richmond (184)
3. SCC (185)
4. Amery (187)
5. Ellsworth (198)
6. Osceola (201)
7. Prescott (217)
8. Somerset (218)
ELLSWORTH INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
Nugent 47; Isaac Kemmerer 49; Landon Gilbertson, Sam Thurmes 51; Sawyer Hamilton 59.
PRESCOTT INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
Strand 52, Ian Waters 54, Brian Tayson 55, George Wazlawik 56, Pat Haas 65.