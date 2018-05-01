The Panthers took fifth out of eight teams at the nine-hole New Richmond Golf Club meet on Monday with a team score of 198 strokes. The Cardinals finished in seventh place at 217, 37 strokes behind Baldwin-Woodville, the first-place team.

Zach Nugent was Ellsworth's top golfer. The senior golfed a 47.

Carter Strand led the Cardinals with a 52. Saint Croix Central's Mason Bohatta won the meet with a score of 39.

Both teams will compete at the Amery Golf Course on Tuesday, May 1 at 3:45 p.m.

TEAM SCORES:

1. B-W (180)

2. New Richmond (184)

3. SCC (185)

4. Amery (187)

5. Ellsworth (198)

6. Osceola (201)

7. Prescott (217)

8. Somerset (218)

ELLSWORTH INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Nugent 47; Isaac Kemmerer 49; Landon Gilbertson, Sam Thurmes 51; Sawyer Hamilton 59.

PRESCOTT INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Strand 52, Ian Waters 54, Brian Tayson 55, George Wazlawik 56, Pat Haas 65.