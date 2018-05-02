Prep golf: Local teams show improvements on Tuesday

The Cardinals took second place at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi on Monday, April 30 with a team score of 184, and a 170 earned them a first-place finish at Glen Hills Golf Course in Glenwood City on Tuesday, May 1.

Tyler Leach was a medalist at both meets, scoring a 37 (+1) at Mondovi and a 34 (-2) at Glenwood City.

"We did not play very well at Mondovi, but bounced back and played decent at Glenwood City," Cardinals' head coach Matt Ducklow told the Herald in an email. "We still need to work on some things, but it has been a very difficult spring for that."

The Cardinals will host the DSC meet on Thursday, May 3 beginning at 4 p.m.

MONDOVI MEET: Leach 37; Trevor Stangl 47; Josh Hannack, Dakota Kerr 50; Calvin Kotval 52.

GLENWOOD CITY MEET: Leach 34, Stangl 44, Kotval 45, Hannack 47, Tyler Konobeck 49.

Nugent, Tayson show improvements at Bristol Ridge

Ellsworth's Zach Nugent and Prescott's Brian Tayson finished as top-10 golfers at the Bristol Ridge Golf Course in Somerset on Tuesday, May 1, where there was a difference of five strokes between the first- and 12th-place finishers.

Nugent shot a 42 (+6) for a second-place finish, and Tayson tied for sixth with three other golfers by shooting a 44 (+8). Amery's Parker Griffin came out on top with a score of 41 (+5).

Nugent's 42 was a five-stroke individual improvement from the day before, while Tayson's score was 11 strokes under his Monday total.

The Panthers, as a whole, improved their team score from Monday's meet at New Richmond by six strokes. Tuesday's 191-point total earned the Panthers a third-place finish amongst their conference competitors.

The Cardinals finished in seventh place with a 205, a 12-stroke improvement from Monday's meet.

New Richmond shot a 177 to claim the Bristol Ridge meet.

TEAM SCORES:

1. New Richmond (177)

2. Amery (182)

3. Ellsworth (191)

4. Saint Croix Central (195)

5. Osceola (196)

6. Baldwin-Woodville (197)

7. Prescott (205)

8. Somerset (209)

ELLSWORTH INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Nugent 42; Landon Gilbertson, Isaac Kemmerer 49; Sawyer Hamilton 51; Sam Thurmes 55.

PRESCOTT INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Tayson 44, Ian Waters 48, Carter Strand 56, George Wazlawik 57, Pat Haas 61.