As a team, the Cardinals completed the Spring Valley Golf Course in 161 strokes and stretched out the gap between themselves and the conference's No. 2-ranked Durand team who completed the course in 176 strokes.

Spring Valley's Tyler Leach was the meet's top golfer with a score of 34. Leach completed holes four, five and seven in three strokes.

Trevor Stangl completed his familiar course with a score of 39 as the meet's second-place individual finisher.

SPRING VALLEY MEET: Leach 34; Stangl 39; Colton Kotval 42; Josh Hannack, Tyler Knobeck 46.

The Cardinals took second place at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi on Monday, April 30 with a team score of 184, and a 170 earned them a first-place finish at Glen Hills Golf Course in Glenwood City on Tuesday, May 1.

Leach was a medalist at both meets, scoring a 37 (+1) at Mondovi and a 34 (-2) at Glenwood City.

"We did not play very well at Mondovi, but bounced back and played decent at Glenwood City," Cardinals' head coach Matt Ducklow told the Herald in an email after Tuesday's meet. "We still need to work on some things, but it has been a very difficult spring for that."

MONDOVI MEET: Leach 37; Stangl 47; Hannack, Dakota Kerr 50; Kotval 52.

GLENWOOD CITY MEET: Leach 34, Stangl 44, Kotval 45, Hannack 47, Konobeck 49.

Nugent, Tayson show improvements at Bristol Ridge

Ellsworth's Zach Nugent and Prescott's Brian Tayson finished as top-10 golfers at the Bristol Ridge Golf Course in Somerset on Tuesday, May 1, where there was a difference of five strokes between the first- and 12th-place finishers.

Nugent shot a 42 (+6) for a second-place finish, and Tayson tied for sixth with three other golfers by shooting a 44 (+8). Amery's Parker Griffin came out on top with a score of 41 (+5).

Nugent's 42 was a five-stroke individual improvement from the day before, while Tayson's score was 11 strokes under his Monday total.

The Panthers, as a whole, improved their team score from Monday's meet at New Richmond by six strokes. Tuesday's 191-point total earned the Panthers a third-place finish amongst their conference competitors.

The Cardinals finished in seventh place with a 205, a 12-stroke improvement from Monday's meet.

New Richmond shot a 177 to claim the Bristol Ridge meet.

TEAM SCORES:

1. New Richmond (177)

2. Amery (182)

3. Ellsworth (191)

4. Saint Croix Central (195)

5. Osceola (196)

6. Baldwin-Woodville (197)

7. Prescott (205)

8. Somerset (209)

ELLSWORTH INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Nugent 42; Landon Gilbertson, Isaac Kemmerer 49; Sawyer Hamilton 51; Sam Thurmes 55.

PRESCOTT INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Tayson 44, Ian Waters 48, Carter Strand 56, George Wazlawik 57, Pat Haas 61.