Nugent's 40 score earned the senior golfer a first-place finish on his home course. Ellsworth's varsity was rounded out by Isaac Kemmerer's 48, Sam Thurmes' 51, Sawyer Hamilton's 54 and Landon Gilbertson's 60.

The Prescott Cardinals sunk to the bottom of the rankings at Monday's first meet by completing Ellsworth's nine-hole course in 213 strokes, 15 strokes behind the seventh-place Somerset team.

The Cardinals were led by Carter Strand who shot a 51 in Ellsworth. Brian Tayson and George Wazlawik both scored a 53, while Pat Haas came in at 56 and Ian Waters finished with a 57.

The MBC teams traveled to Prescott for their second meet of the day, which was won by the St. Croix Central Panthers who shot a 175.

Ellsworth took fourth at Prescott with a team score of 192. Hamilton was Ellsworth's top golfer in his team's second meet of the day in which he shot an eight-over-par 44 to tie for fifth place.

The Cardinals were led by Waters who came out with a 48 on his home course. Prescott bumped up two spots at home with a sixth-place, 218-point finish.

Panthers' individual results at Prescott: Hamilton 44, Nugent 46, Kemmerer 48, Gilbertson 54, Thurmes 56.

Cardinals' individual results at Prescott: Waters 48, Tayson 54, Strand 57, Haas 59.

Amery will host the next MBC meet on Tuesday, May 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Spring Valley takes second in Durand

The Cardinals got 18 holes in on Monday, May 7 and lost to Rolling Greens Golf Course's home team, the Durand Panthers, by three strokes on each nine.

Tyler Leach was a medalist for the Cardinals. The senior golfer golfed a 37 on the front nine and completed the back nine in 36 strokes.

Spring Valley will host Ellsworth and Prescott on Saturday, May 12 for a 9 a.m., 11-team tournament.