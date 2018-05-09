The Prescott Cardinals sit in seventh place with 10 points after their first five varsity meets of the season, and are 12 points back from catching the Panthers.

Both teams finished in the bottom half of the conference at the Amery Golf Course on Tuesday, May 8 at their third meet in two days.

Ellsworth completed the course with a score of 195, just one stroke behind the fifth-place Osceola Chieftains. Prescott shot a 205 as the meet's seventh-place team.

Ellsworth's Zach Nugent shot a seven-over-par 44 as the top Pierce County golfer on Tuesday, which put him in a four-way tie for fourth place. Isaac Kemmerer finished right behind his fellow senior teammate with a 45.

Prescott was led by Brian Tayson who tied for ninth with a 46. Ian Waters shot a 49 as Prescott's second-best golfer at the Amery meet.

With only a week until the MBC teams face off in the conference meet at New Richmond, the Panthers and Cardinals have little time to reach their goals of finishing as a top-four Middle Border team. They'll get another chance to improve their conference scores on Friday, May 11 when they try their luck at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond at 2 p.m.

AMERY MEET TEAM RESULTS:

1. Amery (178)

t2. New Richmond (185)

t2. Baldwin-Woodville (185)

4. St. Croix Central (189)

5. Osceola (194)

6. Ellsworth (195)

7. Prescott (205)

8. Somerset (213)

Ellsworth team scores: Nugent 44; Kemmerer 45; Landon Gilbertson 52; Sawyer Hamilton, Sam Thurmes 54.

Prescott team scores: Tayson 46, Waters 49, Carter Strand 52, George Wazlawik 58, Pat Haas 62.